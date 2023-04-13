What was the Philadelphia Phillies food fight all about? How a promotional event quickly turned into a nightmare scenario

When the Philadelphia Phillies announced that attendees could buy $1 hot dogs at a recent game, the reception among fans was, initially, one of excitement.

The Phillies made the postseason last year for the first time since 2011. Despite just creeping into the second Wild Card spot, the team made it all the way to the World Series, where they lost to the Houston Astros.

Needless to say, the Philadelphia Phillies needed some way to keep fan emotions running high after kicking off the 2023 season with a mediocre 4-7 record.

Fan satisfaction was central to the idea of a one-dollar hot dog promotional offer during their April 12 contest against the Miami Marlins. Although the team conceived the idea in good faith, footage from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia showed fans getting more than a little bit wasteful.

It wasn't long before fans, most of whom had probably had more than a little too much to drink, hurled grilled meat at each other at various locations around the stands in Philly.

Sixto Lezcano @mleif Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The "here come the pretzels" moment has come to life. Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The "here come the pretzels" moment has come to life. https://t.co/T5eLBGVnUF

Numerous fans can be heard exclaiming "food fight!" as they embarked on what is probably the biggest waste of food ever to transpire in North American pro sports history.

In the ensuing bedlam, at least one fan was ejected from the stadium. It is not known exactly how many fans availed of this special offer, but the cleanup crew at Citizens Bank Park likely stopped counting pretty soon after the game ended.

hack jarlow @Benfreakbody Phillies suck so bad there’s a food fight going on at dollar dog night Phillies suck so bad there’s a food fight going on at dollar dog night https://t.co/6eRUKNgHlx

The Phillies are still reeling after it was announced that their star, Bryce Harper, will likely miss at least half of the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Unfortunately, for the legions of hot dog-hurling hooligans, the Phillies ended up losing the game to the Miami Marlins 3-2.

Food fight shows the worst side of Philadelphia Phillies fans

Although New York Yankees fans have long had the reputation of being the worst fanbase in baseball, antics like this from Phillies fans certainly challenge this perception. What transpired can only be described as a regrettable and frivolous waste, and the Philadelphia Phillies should think long and hard before they extend another offer of this kind.

