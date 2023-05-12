What does plate discipline do in MLB The Show 23? How to master solid contact while batting

MLB The Show 23 began garnering significantly positive fan reviews after its initial release on March 28. The baseball video game allows users to compete virtually as their favorite teams and players.

Developed by SanDiego Studios, a division of PlayStation Studios, the game is jam-packed with features that have led many to dub it the most revolutionary sports video game of its time.

The game includes additions to Stadium creator mode, expansions in the massively popular Diamond Dynasty mode, and more. Additionally, MLB The Show 23 even allows players to compete as the Negro League teams of yore.

"Playing Xbox series, X, MLB, the show 23" - Andres R Rodriguez

Another aspect of the game that has fans gushing with excitement is the realisticness. Both the graphics and the in-game features combine to create something akin to a real MLB game.

As with real MLB players, players of MLB The Show 23 need to optimize their at-bats. True to life, players are assigned different strenghts based on their real-life attributes. For example, the avatar of New York Mets star and 2022 NL batting champ Jeff McNeil has better contact than other players.

One of the top things to take into account when settling into an at-bat in MLB The Show is plate discipline. Each player has an assigned plate discipline, which mirrors the real-life counterparts tendencies.

"Does anyone want to play ranked co op with me on MLB The Show 23? I’m on PlayStation. This is the squad I’m currently using. Let me know!" - Chris

The game comes with three hitting interfaces to guide and influence your controlled player during the at-bat. The three interfaces are:

Zone hitting: Allows players to move the Plate Coverage Indicator to a particular part of the strike zone

Directional hitting: Allows players to pick a certain direction that they want the ball to go in

Timing: Allows players to pinpoint their timing, maximising contact

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm is the cover athlete of MLB The Show 23. The game is the latest in the franchise that first hit shelves in 2006 with Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz on the cover.

MLB The Show 23 has almost too many features to handle

In an attempt to make the game uber-realistic, the developers have pulled out all the stops to ensure the truest gameplay experience possible.

While it may be daunting for a new user to learn them all, it is important to remember that practice makes perfect. Sometimes you have to suffer for your art, and this is definitely one of those occasions.

