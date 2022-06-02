The St. Louis Cardinals are on a tear. The team has won seven out of their last 10 games and are exhibiting some formidable hitting these days. They now have a record of 29-21 and have closed the gap to just 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central.

Central to their success over the past couple of weeks has been first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt, who came to the Cardinals from the Arizona Diamondbacks four years ago, has been hitting everything that moves.

Paul Goldschmidt now has a 23-game hit streak for the St. Louis Cardinals

Goldschmidt could always hit for power. He has a slugging percentage of .626, which is good enough to lead the league in that category. This year, he has four home runs and 15 RBIs in 27 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has a 23 game hitting streak. Only 17 other Cardinals players including him have managed to get a streak that big going in the entire history of the franchise. Goldy has tied Jose Oquendo for the #3 longest hitting streak in the last 50 years for the Cardinals.

"Paul Goldschmidt has a 23 game hitting streak. Only 17 other Cardinals players including him have managed to get a streak that big going in the entire history of the franchise. Goldy has tied Jose Oquendo for the #3 longest hitting streak in the last 50 years for the Cardinals." - @ Cardinals Stats

More notably, however, Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in each of his last 23 games. Only 17 other Cardinals players in the history of the franchise have recorded streaks this long before.

Fraudres 30-20



What's it like to root for a team that can actually hit the ball?I'm dying to know.

"What’s it like to root for a team that can actually hit the ball? I’m dying to know." - @ Fraudres

In the month of May, Paul Goldschmidt batted an incredible .406. Thanks to his efforts, the St. Louis Cardinals have a record of 17-12 this month, drawing ever closer to catching Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead their division.

Dont let Arenado and Goldy get hot, you will regret it…

"Dont let Arenado and Goldy get hot, you will regret it…" - @ Anderson Koncki

This Twitter user referenced a hit that came by virtue of a single in the bottom of the sixth against San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish. After Goldschmidt got on base, the next batter, Nolan Arenado, brought him home with a two-run shot, putting the Cardinals up 3-1.

"aka the players of the month club" - @ David Kleinstuber

The St. Louis Cardinals went for a sweep this afternoon in St. Louis. Last night, 42-year-old Albert Pujols won the game for the Cards with a sac-fly in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Aren't they an amazing duo? I'm so thrilled they became Redbirds a few years ago!!!

"Aren't they an amazing duo? I'm so thrilled they became Redbirds a few years ago!!!" - @ Debi Shaw

With his 23rd consecutive game with a hit, Paul Goldschmidt broke Albert Pujols' record. In May 2003, Albert Pujols went 22 games with at least one hit for the St. Louis Cardinals. That was Pujols' third year in the league and the year he was second in MVP voting.

"Love to see it baby" @ Jesse robles

Fans took to Twitter in celebration. St. Louis Cardinals fans have not seen the division title in St. Louis since 2019. They now look to the likes of Paul Goldschmidt as the one to lead them into the postseason.

"46 28" - @ Jared Contaguerro

The St. Louis Cardinals finished the series with the Padres today and will now continue on to Chicago, where they will play the Chicago Cubs, a division rival.

