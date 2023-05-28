What is the Terry Collins "a** in the jackpot" umpiring incident? Revisiting iconic exchange on its seventh anniversary

Tom Hallion and Terry Collins are both retired from their umpiring and managerial duties. However, they are still remembered for their iconic interaction that took place on May 28, 2016, during the Mets vs Dodgers game.

The incident had its beginning during the NLDS in 2015 during the New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers game. In that game, Chase Utley broke shortstop Reuben Tejada's leg due to a slide.

The two teams found themselves facing each other again on May 28, 2016. Noah Syndergaard threw a 99 mph fastball at Chase Utley and in retune got ejected by umpire Adam Hamari. Many believe it was in retaliation for the 2015 incident, which wasn't liked by manager Terry Collins.

This led to an altercation between Tom Hallion and Terry Collins. Hallion tried to make both Syndergaard and Collins understand the situation. He stated (via sny. tv):

"[It's] our asses on the jackpot if we don't do something here."

Collins screamed at Hallion:

"That's f--ing bulls--t and you know it. You got to give us a shot."

Hallion then said:

"Terry. You know where I stand on that whole situation."

This entire altercation became a viral video and MLB desperately tried to remove it. Umpire Tom Hallion was praised by baseball fans for how he handled the entire situation, while others claimed it was one of the best altercations in the MLB.

Thus, their interaction and the video remain iconic even seven years after the incident occurred.

Umpire Tom Hallion's career

Tom Hallion at Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants game

Tom Hallion has had an extensive career as an umpire in both NL (National League) and MLB (Major League Baseball).

Some of his most notable appearances include being the Home plate umpire in 1997 between the Pittsburgh Pirates vs Houston Astros game, and the 2009 game between San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres. He also umpired in the 2006 World Baseball Classic and the 2012 MLb Japan series between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics.

Tom Hallion will always be remembered for his iconic "a**in the jackpot" comment by baseball fans in the MLB.

