What time is the Braves game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

The Atlanta Braves were the favorite to win the World Series, but things have shifted after an inauspicious start to the postseason. They come in today with a one-game deficit at home. That's something they will look to stop tonight as they look to regain the crown they earned in 2021. Here's what you need to know about the game today.

What time is the Braves game today?

The Braves game is at 6:07 pm EST. They will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at that time, with the latter looking to take a nearly insurmountable 2-0 lead in the series.

That also means that by about 9:00 pm EST, we will have a much better understanding of what this series looks like. Are the Braves just not built for the playoffs, or was Game 1 just a fluke?

What channel is the Braves game on today?

The Braves will be playing on TBS today. All National League Division Series games are on that channel, which means the Los Angeles Dodgers/Arizona Diamondbacks series is on there as well. Both games are having their second game tonight.

Any subsequent games in the Braves/Phillies NLDS series will be on TBS as well. ALDS games are on a different channel, so all coverage goes to the National League.

What live streams have the Braves game?

In terms of live streams, there are precious few options here. The game has been put on TBS, which means that it's an almost exclusive broadcast. If you don't have cable, though, you are not out of luck.

Live television surrogates, such as Hulu or Prime Video, will often have a package of channels you can get, and TBS could be among them. The safest bet, however, is FuboTV. This streaming service carries a ton of channels and will have all MLB postseason action.

This does cost about $74 a month, but there is a one-week free trial. With this, you could watch a majority of the playoffs throughout the next week and make good use of this.