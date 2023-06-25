What were the top moments from the 2023 MLB London Series? Taking a closer look 

The 2023 MLB London Series is officially in the books. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will return to the USA with one win each as their two-game series ended 1-1 over the weekend.

The Cubs recorded a dominant 9-1 win in the first game, but the Cardinals bounced back to earn a hard-fought 7-5 victory on Sunday.

All in all, the MLB London Series was a success, given the attendance at the London Stadium for both games. Here, we take a look at some of the top moments from the action-packed weekend.

Top moments at 2023 MLB London Series

Chicago Cubs star Ian Happ

#1 Ian Happ's home runs in Game 1

Ian Happ opened the scoring for the Chicago Cubs in Game 1. The All-Star smashed a massive home run in the second inning off Adam Wainwright. He followed that with another solo home run at right field in his next at-bat.

#2 Paul Goldschmidt makes history at the 2023 MLB London Series

The St. Louis Cardinals might not have recorded a win on Saturday, but the game was a special one for Paul Goldschmidt. The baseman became the first player in MLB history to play a regular-season game in five different countries. The 35-year-old has now played in the USA, Australia, Canada, Mexico and England.

#3 Jordan Walker extends hitting streak to 15 games

Jordan Walker might be a rookie in the MLB, but he's showing incredible promise. The St. Louis Cardinals star got one hit in each game at the weekend to take his tally to 15 consecutive games with a hit. Walker has already racked up 42 hits, 20 RBIs and six home runs this season.

#4 MLB legends get together

The 2023 MLB London Series brought several former players together. The likes of Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Adam Jones, Raul Ibanez, Alex Rodriguez, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins were all present to watch the games in London.

#5 MLB Commissioner meets Mayor of London

It's safe to say that the MLB games in London were a big hit. Even the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan met with Rob Manfred at the stadium to watch Game 2 of Cubs vs. Cardinals on Sunday.

