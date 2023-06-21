What went wrong with Victor Wembanyama’s first pitch? Top NBA prospect's appearance at Yankee Stadium goes awry

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees had top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama in the house to throw out the first pitch. Like many other star athletes of different sports, he showed just how difficult baseball can be.

Webmanyama, who stands at a remarkable 7'4", looked like a skyscraper on the mound. As he rocked his delivery, which wasn't bad, he delivered the pitch into the middle of the left-handed batter's box.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Another awful first pitch for the collection Another awful first pitch for the collection https://t.co/qYbH2vg49i

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wembanyama is not the first athlete to throw a terrible first pitch, and he will not be the last. There is a movie-length collection of athletes making a fool out of themselves on the mound.

While many will make fun of Wembanyama for his efforts, he may not have been able to help himself by throwing a better pitch. His hands are so big that it looked like he was holding a bouncy ball instead of a baseball.

This picture shows just how massive Victor Wembanyama is. He will be an absolute force when he gets to the NBA. His size and skills will be problematic for many big men in the league.

Victor Wembanyama poised to be the next NBA great

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

Victor Wembanyama is essentially an NBA 2K-created MyPlayer. He's a 7'4" shot creator who can handle the ball and is a plus defender. Most people his size are handcuffed to playing inside the paint or, more recently, a trailing player who can shoot three-pointers. He is considered a player who can turn around a franchise by himself.

The San Antonio Spurs have the first pick in the NBA Draft on June 22. It's almost guaranteed that they will select him with the number one pick. There has not been this much hype surrounding a basketball player since LeBron James came out of high school.

Poll : 0 votes