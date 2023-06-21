Create

What went wrong with Victor Wembanyama’s first pitch? Top NBA prospect's appearance at Yankee Stadium goes awry

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jun 21, 2023 00:20 GMT
New York Yankees First Pitch Guest - Victor Wembanyama
New York Yankees First Pitch Guest - Victor Wembanyama

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees had top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama in the house to throw out the first pitch. Like many other star athletes of different sports, he showed just how difficult baseball can be.

Webmanyama, who stands at a remarkable 7'4", looked like a skyscraper on the mound. As he rocked his delivery, which wasn't bad, he delivered the pitch into the middle of the left-handed batter's box.

Another awful first pitch for the collection https://t.co/qYbH2vg49i

Wembanyama is not the first athlete to throw a terrible first pitch, and he will not be the last. There is a movie-length collection of athletes making a fool out of themselves on the mound.

While many will make fun of Wembanyama for his efforts, he may not have been able to help himself by throwing a better pitch. His hands are so big that it looked like he was holding a bouncy ball instead of a baseball.

A baseball in Victor Wembanyama’s hand 🤯 https://t.co/eXcZqzK7nh

This picture shows just how massive Victor Wembanyama is. He will be an absolute force when he gets to the NBA. His size and skills will be problematic for many big men in the league.

Victor Wembanyama poised to be the next NBA great

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite
Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

Victor Wembanyama is essentially an NBA 2K-created MyPlayer. He's a 7'4" shot creator who can handle the ball and is a plus defender. Most people his size are handcuffed to playing inside the paint or, more recently, a trailing player who can shoot three-pointers. He is considered a player who can turn around a franchise by himself.

The San Antonio Spurs have the first pick in the NBA Draft on June 22. It's almost guaranteed that they will select him with the number one pick. There has not been this much hype surrounding a basketball player since LeBron James came out of high school.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How has Nikola Jokic changed the NBA forever? His crazy life and career is one for the ages!

Quick Links

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...