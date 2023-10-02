What is the Wild Card series schedule? Teams gear up for postseason as seeding finalized after final day

The 2023 MLB regular season is now officially over and the seeding for the Wild Card series across both divisions have been finalised. Here's a look at the complete picture as we head into this year's postseason:

The postseason will get started on Tuesday with four Wild Card contests: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins, and Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks.

In the American League bracket, the Astros and the Rangers held indentical records, but the Houston team had the upper hand in the tiebreaker and went on to win the division. Hence, the winner between the Twins and the Blue Jays will face the Astros, while the winner between the Rays and the Rangers will face the Orioles.

In the National League bracket, the Braves and the Dodgers managed to win the division, heading into the Division Series as a result. Among the Wild Card contestants, the winner between the Marlins and the Braves will face the Twins, while the winner between the Diamondbacks and the Brewers will face the Dodgers.

Who among the Wild Card contestants is most likely to challenge for the World Series?

As the Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB postseason is ready to get under way, who is the most likely to make a push for the World Series title?

No matter who wins, the first ever postseason encounter between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies promises to be an exciting affair. The Marlins have made the postseason only for the fourth time in their history, having managed to win the World Series in the two of the previous three occasions. They have a young and hungry team that is certainly capable of causing an upset to others.

On the other hand, another team which is capable of going the distance is undoubtedy the Minnesota Twins. Having been one of the dominating teams for the majority of the season with an 87-75 record, they could certainly be a threat to any team in the coming weeks.

While the Division Series holders certainly hold the upper hand, it would be wise to be prepared for any number of surprises and upsets in the coming weeks.