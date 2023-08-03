What is wrong with Trea Turner? Exploring struggles of Phillies big money shortstop struggling to meet expectations

It has been a season to forget for Philadelphia Phillies superstar Trea Turner, as things continue to go from bad to worse. The two-time has struggled mightily at the plate this season and is currently grinding his way through the worst year of his career.

The 30-year-old shortstop from Boyton Beach, Florida, signed a massive 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason, however, his tenure with the club has been a disaster. The 20219 World Series champion currently owns a new career-high in strikeout percentage (24.1%) as well as a career-low in OPS (.658).

RB @rbhockey6



.235/.290/.368 (.658 OPS, career low)

75 wRC+

79 OPS+

24.1 K% (career-high)

.288 wOBA



One year after signing an 11-year, $300mil contract, Trea has put up by far his worst season. He’s been moved down to 8th in the batting order.



Will he figure it out? Trea Turner this season:.235/.290/.368 (.658 OPS, career low)75 wRC+79 OPS+24.1 K% (career-high).288 wOBAOne year after signing an 11-year, $300mil contract, Trea has put up by far his worst season. He's been moved down to 8th in the batting order.Will he figure it out?

"Trea Turner this season: .235/.290/.368 (.658 OPS, career low), 75 wRC+, 79 OPS+, 24.1 K% (career-high), .288 wOBA. One year after signing an 11-year, $300mil contract, Trea has put up by far his worst season. He’s been moved down to 8th in the batting order. Will he figure it out?" - @rbhockey6

There is no clear reason behind Turner's struggles, however, there is a realistic chance that the pressure of living up to his massive contract is getting to him. It is clear that his confidence is shot, and he may be forcing the issue. According to multiple reports, Turner remained in the batting cages well after midnight in the hopes of finding his swing again.

If confidence is the issue, matters were not helped during Thursday's matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins. Ordinarily, Trea Turner has been one of the most reliable lead-off batters in baseball, however during Thursday's game he was batting eighth in the order. He finished the game 0-for-3.

Todd Zolecki @ToddZolecki Rob Thomson said he hit Trea Turner eighth today because he wanted R-L-R-L throughout the lineup. Turner left the field after last night's loss, entered the batting cage and did not stop hitting until midnight. He took sole responsibility for the loss. mlb.com/phillies/news/…

"Rob Thomson said he hit Trea Turner eighth today because he wanted R-L-R-L throughout the lineup. Turner left the field after last night's loss, entered the batting cage and did not stop hitting until midnight. He took sole responsibility for the loss." - @ToddZolecki

Trea Turner was one of the best players in baseball last season

Part of the frustration among both fans and Turner himself is that his struggles did not happen gradually. Last season, as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner was tremendous, earning both an All-Star selection as well as the Silver Slugger Award.

In 160 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, Turner finished the season with a dazzling .298 batting average with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs. His .809 OPS last season is nearly .200 points higher than his current number of .662. There is still time for Turner to bounce back before the end of the year, however, he may simply need to wait until next season.