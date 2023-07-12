What is the New York Yankees jersey patch? Starr Insurance added as 13th MLB sponsor

On July 21, the New York Yankees will release the latest versions of their jerseys. In doing so, they will become MLB's 13th franchise to feature an on-jersey advertisement.

Starr Insurance, founded in 1919, is one of the oldest modern insurance companies. Headquartered in New York City, Starr Insurance is operational in nearly 130 countries across six continents.

On July 12, Starr Insurance announced their partnership with the New York Yankees. It will mark the first time in the team's 120-year history that a corporate sponsor will appear on their jerseys.

New York Yankees @Yankees Our home and away uniforms with the Starr Insurance patch. Our home and away uniforms with the Starr Insurance patch. https://t.co/cakDuS5Mp7

"Our home and away uniforms with the Starr Insurance patch." - New York Yankees

The move makes the Yankees the 13th MLB team to feature on-shirt ads. A trend that many believe will soon grow to encompass all of the league's 30 clubs, the San Diego Padres were the very first team to enact such a design, when they partnered with Motorola last April.

The MLB and the Player's Association reached a deal to feature advertisements on team jerseys. The NBA was North America's first pro league to do so in 2017, with the NHL following suit ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Images of the New York Yankees Starr Insurance patches have sparked mixed reactions online. Although many feel that the patch compromises the classic style of the Yankees' pinstripe design, there is a prevailing feeling that this is a trend that is here to stay.

Some fans have even suggested that this is a ploy to stimulate funds after captain Aaron Judge's IL assignment has damaged ticketing sales. While the theory is an interesting one, it may not hold up to scrutiny.

"If MLB allows advertisements on jerseys. #Dodgers #MLB" - Dave Mr Twitter

Although the trend of advertising sports jerseys is relatively new in North America, European soccer teams have been using the strategy for decades. Unfortunately for traditional baseball fans, this is the world we now live in.

New York Yankees sleeve patches usher in a new era of intensified sports ads

Say what you will, but it is no small wonder why this tactic is used by advertisers. Hitherto, advertisements in sports were background features. By attaching brand names to the biggest stars in the world, companies can achieve a new level of exposure. Now that MLB's biggest team has bought into it, expect to see more teams, like the Boston Red Sox, follow suit very soon.

