In October 2018, New York Yankees superstar, Aaron Judge took a swing at Boston Red Sox's confidence with Frank Sinatra's 1980 superhit "New York, New York."

The eye-ball grabbing incident took place after the Yankees' 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the 2018 American League Division Series. As Judge exited the Fenway Park post-victory, he played legendary singer, Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" on his speaker.

It didn't stir controversy until the Los Angeles Dodgers won the ALDS in four games by defeating the Yankees 4-3 and chose "New York, New York" as their party music.

MLB @MLB Start Spreading The News Start Spreading The News 🎵 Start Spreading The News 🎵 https://t.co/K0OZfaxK6j

Looking back at the controversial episode, Aaron Judge opened up in a New York Post interview saying:

“No regrets. That speaker will still be with me. I’ll still be playing songs after we win on getaway days. Nothing will change.”

He added explaining:

“That’s the funny thing. On getaway days, I play music if we win, every single time. But most of the time, nobody hears it, because there’s usually tunnels that we’re going through to the bus. And the only way to get out of Fenway is through the concourse. That’s the only place to play it.”

He continued:

“For me, it’s never for the opponent. Stuff like that, I play it for our team. I play music on the bus, to and from the bus, on the airplane. After a win, it’s for the team. It’s for nobody else except our team.”

Aaron Judge also claimed that he didn't know that his musical move post-Yankees win against Dodgers on October 6, 2018, caused outrage until later in the off-season.

Boston Red Sox played Frank Sinatra's 1980 superhit after their World Series win mocking Aaron Judge

Boston Red Sox Victory Parade: BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 31: World Series Champions 2018 Signage in the outfield before the Boston Red Sox Victory Parade at Fenway Park on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Interestingly, Boston Red Sox played Frank Sinatra’s "New York New York" anthem when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles to clinch the 2018 World Series championship.

Well, certainly another aim at taking a dig at Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.

