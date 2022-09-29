 "I loved the Yankees. I hated the Dodgers because we were supposed to" - Throwback to the moment when academy award winner Denzel Washington shared his childhood love for the Yankees in front of the Dodgers

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington once revealed his love for the New York Yankees while addressing the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse on Jackie Robinson day this April.

Washington was seen wearing a Dodgers jersey but spoke about his fascination for the Yankees in his youth. He said:

"When I was eight years old, we're in '61 when I was six years old, you guys won, the Dodgers won. '62, when I was seven years old, the Dodgers won, eight years old, 63', the Dodgers played the Yankees. I loved the Yankees, I hated the Dodgers because I was supposed to, because that's what you do when you're eight years old."

Washington paid tribute to Robinson, the first African-American in the modern MLB era, on the 75th anniversary of his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He also brought to notice the venue of the historic start - Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York, before moving to Los Angeles in 1958.

Jackie Robinson's statue was unveiled at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2017

Robinson played as an infielder and outfielder for the Dodgers from 1947 to 1956. He led the Dodgers to six league championships and one World Series victory during his time with the team, officially retiring from the game in 1957. After retiring, he turned into a civil rights activist, including becoming the spokesperson for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Denzel Washington honors Jackie Robinson with a speech at 92nd MLB All-Star Game

Denzel Washington was present at this year's All-Star Game wearing Robinson's No. 42 at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute. He said that Robinson worked tirelessly to remove the color barrier in baseball "with supreme talent and unshakable character." Denzel Washington said:

"He changed the game of baseball and so much more. What he carried with him, what he represented, was towering. Beyond the field, Jackie Robinson challenged us to become better versions of ourselves: business leader, family man, activist, Hall of Famer."

Robinson was also known to help others in business, housing and banking ventures alongside his wife Rachel for the Jackie Robinson Foundation. She founded the foundation to help minority students get a chance to go to college and excel in their professional careers. His impact on MLB will always be seen as revolutionary and groundbreaking in the modern world for generations to come.

