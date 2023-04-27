In July 2013, Albert Belle blamed former Cleveland Guardians' GM, John Hart, for ruining the team's winning streak after the 1995 MLB season.

In 1991, John Hart was promoted to general manager and executive vice president of the Cleveland Guardians. During his next ten-year tenure, the team won six of the seven possible American League Central division titles and made to the World Series twice.

Slowly and steadily, John built up the Guardians by drafting, scouting, and trading players successfully. Additionally, Hart also signed young players before they went into arbitration and kept veteran players around for a longer period of time.

However, as per Belle, John pulled off a wrong move by trading several star players like Paul Sorrento, Kenny Hill, Wayne Kirby, Carlos Baerga, Eddie Murray.

"My memories of the great ‘90s team is, John Hart screwed up our dynasty after the ‘95 season," Belle said.

When John heard Albert's ignorant opinion, he said that it is not GM's duty to make every player happy.

John Hart stepped down as Guardian's GM in 2001

At the start of the 2001 MLB campaign, John Hart revealed that he would be stepping down as the General Manager of the Cleveland Guardians.

Subsequently, he accepted a similar role with the Texas Rangers, where he stayed until 2005.

Following this, Hart moved on to become Senior Advisor for baseball operations with the Atlanta Braves. He was later promoted to President of baseball operations by the team.

