Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's ugly split with former wife Cynthia Scurtis made the news in almost every American tabloid back in the day, with it playing out in lifestyle magazines, sports columns, and even in sections of some TV channels and radio shows.

It was whispers of a connection between the former New York Yankees shortstop and pop icon Madonna that ultimately caused his wife to file for divorce and bring an end to their five-year marriage.

"The marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken because of the husband's extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct," Scurtis and her party stated in her petition for dissolution of marriage, filed in the family division of Miami-Dade County Circuit Court.

Scurtis even went on to claim in her divorce papers that her ex-husband "emotionally abandoned his wife and children."

Despite the animosity between the pair, Scurtis maintained that she wanted their relationship to end amicably for the sake of their children, daughters Nathasha and Ella Alexander.

"#AlexRodriguez se reunió con su exesposa #CynthiaScurtis para celebrar un logró de su hija #Natasha: ¡su graduación de high school! 🎓️💕⁠🔗: Link in bio para ver las imágenes del emotivo momento⁠ 📷️: Getty" - latinxnowstyle, Instagram.

While her lawyer, Maurice Kutner, refused to go into detail about the divorce filings, she reiterated that her client wants to protect her children at any cost.

"Cynthia has made it very clear to me that she wants to take the high road and protect her children and herself. There's no vindictiveness here," Kutner said. "She wants to resolve the issues between Alex and herself in an amicable fashion."

Alex Rodriguez at the time, hit back at the allegation of infidelity, claiming that his priorities were to be with his children, who were already a very big part of his life.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis' current relationship

Fifteen years on from their rather tumultuous divorce, Alex Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis most definitely find themselves in a much more amicable place.

The pair have maintained a good relationship and are still good friends. They have often been pictured together on holidays or special occasions with their daughters.

"Mi familia 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇩🇴" - Alex Rodriguez, Instagram.

Cynthia is now married to Angel Nicolas, a realtor and fitness entrepreneur with whom she shares one daughter. Alex Rodriguez has gone on to be in numerous high-profile relationships following the pair split, having dated Maddona, Kate Hudson, and Jennifer Lopez, whom he later married. Rodriguez is currently with Jaclyn Cordeiro an American fitness expert and influencer.