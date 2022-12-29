Back in 2017, BTIG's annual Charity Day event was graced by the presence of legendary players in the likes of Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. Both had big ups and downs in their relationship in the past, so when they were made to sit down for an interview together, things got a bit awkward.

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter are two of the biggest superstars that the MLB produced in late 1990s and 2000s. Both had conjured up plenty of individual accolades by the time they retired. Rodriguez started his career with the Seattle Mariners, whereas Jeter was drafted by the New York Yankees. Even though they were opponents, they were initially the best of friends off the pitch.

Things got messy when Rodriguez started to attract a lot of media attention towards him and Jeter for certain comments, such as Rodriguez commenting that no other player "not even Jeter" could match the size of the contracts he was getting.

But things would further go down as both became teammates at the New York Yankees. A-Rod would further find himself in more controversies, and Jeter would have to avoid all of them. So, in 2017, when CNBC asked both of them for an interview, things weren't really great. It was awkward right from the start when the interviewer, Bob Pisani, asked:

"This is a treat to see you guys together," Pisani said. "Since you both hung up the jerseys, you guys are friends now?"

Jeter had a blank expression on his face, whereas Rodriguez proceeded to say:

"Shortstop, third base. This is exactly how we were back in the day."

Pisani would further press on the issue, asking the pair about the extensive media coverage that their strained relationship attracted.

"The press made a little thing about the back and forth between you two, was that real or serious ever?"

Jeter, who was visibly very awkward at this point, answered.

"You are bringing up stories from about 20 years ago, huh?"

Derek Jeter pissed when asked about his ownership of the Miami Marlins

Derek Jeter was on the verge of leaving the interview when Pisani was asked about the possibility of the New York Yankees legend buying the Miami Marlins. Jeter wasn't happy with the question and exclaimed that the charity event wasn't the right place to be talking about it.

"There's absolutely nothing to add to that," Jeter said. "I think media's ran with a story, but there's nothing to add. We're here today for the BTIG Charity Day."

ESPN @espn Breaking: Derek Jeter is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, sources told @JeffPassan Breaking: Derek Jeter is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, sources told @JeffPassan. https://t.co/JYrEOrc1zp

When Pisani pressed on, saying $1.3 billion is a big price tag to buy the Marlins, Derek Jeter continued,

"Like I said, we're here for the charity event today and not here to talk about anything else."

In recent years, both Rodriguez and Jeter have been more free to talk about their relationship. Alex Rodriguez also starred in "The Captain," a docuseries based on Jeter's life and his leadership of the New York Yankees.

