New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez tied the knot with Cynthia Scurtis in 2000. The couple faced many ups and downs in their relationship and finally broke up when Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008.

Among the many reasons for separation, one was that A-Rod's former brother-in-law blamed Rodriguez for allegedly extorting millions. Rodriguez and Cynthia's brother were partners and had invested in many real estate deals in the mid-2000s. They separated when Cynthia filed for divorce.

Scurtis claimed that Rodriguez started a new business without him and transferred their assets to it, cutting him out permanently as he ceased to get his portion of the profits.

“Through their racketeering,” the lawsuit said, “Rodriguez and his co-conspirators have caused Scurtis many millions of dollars in damages.”

Scurtis and Rodriguez share two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Cynthia cited reasons such as "emotional abandonment” and “marital misconduct” in the court documents for the divorce.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis meet often

Though Scurtis is now married to Angel Nicolas, A-Rod and Cynthia still meet and go on vacation together with their daughters.

He recently posted pictures on Instagram to wish Cynthia a happy 50th birthday.

Last year too, Rodriguez wished Cynthia on social media and posted a couple of pictures.

Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!! - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez has dated several women in the past, including superstar Jennifer Lopez. He is now reportedly dating Canadian-based fitness enthusiast and model Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Almost didn’t make it into 2023 - Alex Rodriguez

According to sources, Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first seen together in Beverly Hills in October. Cordeiro is a single mother of two daughters.

A-Rod spent 22 seasons in Major League Baseball and is largely responsible for the New York Yankees' success. He presently serves as the CEO of A-Rod Corp. and has a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. Rodriguez acknowledged taking PEDs in 2013 and was subsequently suspended from MLB for 211 games.

