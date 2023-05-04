Zach Davies, the Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher, had a very public divorce from his former wife Megan in 2022.

As it turned out, the reason for the divorce was because Davies was having an affair in 2021 and completely ghosted his wife. Megan posted a picture of her smiling beautifully on her Instagram account on 17 May 2022 with a long caption which divulged her suffering.

She wrote in the post how in 2021 Davies broke all contact with her. That was when he started having an affair while she stayed and waited in Arizona for him. Megan was dismayed by the news and asked for a divorce and was granted one on 16 May 2022.

“In 2021 my world as I knew it completely fell apart.My husband cut off all communication from me while I was back home in Arizona and he was in another state. He sent a text message at 6am in the morning and then blocked me. I soon found he was having an affair and I had to file for divorce without even having a single conversation with the person I built a life with.”

The caption continues:

"For the longest time, I was ashamed. Ashamed to tell my story, embarrassed of my marriage ending, humiliated by the way he chose to go about all of this but I’m finding that there is so much power in telling your truth. So today I am claiming my power back from someone who never deserved it in the first place"

Zach Davies and Megan dated for a long time before marrying on 3 December 2016.

Wives and lovers of MLB player showed support to Zach Davies' ex wife.

Many fans showed support for Zach Davies' former wife, Megan, for her decision to cut ties with the pitcher. There were even some wives of MLB players that showed their support for her.

Kacie Hosmer, the wife of Eric Homser, the Chicago Cubs' first baseman, liked Megan's post. Former Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain's wife wrote a heartfelt message to Megan:

“So proud of you! You deserve the world! Don’t let anyone ever steal your JOY!"

Kaycee Sogard, Eric Sogard's wife, also chimed in with her encouragement:

“Love you Meg. I am so, so proud of you.”

Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks Zach Davies settled in nicely and tossed 5 strong innings in his season debut. Zach Davies settled in nicely and tossed 5 strong innings in his season debut. 👏 https://t.co/yuGhRbcRIg

Zach Davies didn't react to Megan's post. The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher has been inactive on social media since 2020.

