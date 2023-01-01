Barry Bonds, famously known as "The Home Run King," was once unsure about becoming a baseball player like his father. He revealed the details in the 2006 ESPN documentary "Bonds on Bonds."

Barry expressed how he truly felt about the sport and his relationship with his father.

“I had a problem. I had a famous father. I didn’t want to play baseball because I didn’t want to do the same thing my father did. And that was a lot to have to do with the two because I had a lackadaisical attitude all the time,” said Barry Bonds in a documentary.

Bonds Jr. always idolized his father and was inspired by him. The father-son duo is known in MLB history for hitting the most home runs ever. With their total stats cumulating to 1,000+ home runs, 4,821 hits, and 975 stolen bases.

Baseball @mlbelites_ This compilation of Barry Bonds launching balls into McCovey Cove is beautiful

This compilation of Barry Bonds launching balls into McCovey Cove is beautiful https://t.co/oUefddOiSY

Barry Bonds has far surpassed his father, Bobby Bonds. Barry admitted that it was difficult for him to meet his father's expectations.

Bobby Bonds was an incredible player in his own right. He won the Golden Glove three times and was a three-time All-Star winner.

Following his father into the game was difficult for the younger Bonds, as his father was very demanding of him. Barry wanted his father to show him the same consideration he showed others.

Codify @CodifyBaseball The only 2 players in MLB history to have 5 seasons with 30+ homers and 30+ steals are Bobby Bonds and Barry Bonds. The only 2 players in MLB history to have 5 seasons with 30+ homers and 30+ steals are Bobby Bonds and Barry Bonds. https://t.co/fmeOFMuD23

But that doesn't mean that Barry didn't adore his father. After his father was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment, Barry was a constant at his father's side.

The Bonds' relationship with his father is still widely known and considered one of the best in the MLB community, and the father-son duo continues to inspire others.

"I probably would have used steroids," commented Mike Schmidt regarding the Barry Bonds scandal

The King of Home Runs has always been in the middle of one controversy or another. The biggest one that has always marked him is the steroid scandal.

Judge Greg Mathis @JudgeGregMathis Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied admission to the Baseball HALL OF FAME. The ALLEGATIONS regarding PED (performance enhancing drugs) are believed to be the reason. However ADMITTED USER Mike Schmidt WAS granted entry into the baseball HOF. UNFAIR Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied admission to the Baseball HALL OF FAME. The ALLEGATIONS regarding PED (performance enhancing drugs) are believed to be the reason. However ADMITTED USER Mike Schmidt WAS granted entry into the baseball HOF. UNFAIR https://t.co/yOohV88WQd

Despite having the record for the most home runs, the man has faced constant refusal to be included in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Many still call Barry a cheater for taking steroids. They also ridicule him for being unworthy of acceptance into the Hall of Fame.

However, some players did come to Barry's defense. One of them was Mike Schmidt.

"I probably would have used steroids, who am I to say, looking back, that I would have refused an opportunity to lift my game to their level," Schmidt commented in the ESPN documentary "Bonds on Bonds."

Schmidt honestly expressed how he, too, would have taken steroids, if it was an option for him. Mike said that he, too, would want to reach a greater level. In doing so, he came to Barry Bonds' defense by humanizing Barry and his situation.

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

He also shed doubts about steroids enhancing Barry's ability to hit home runs. It was easy to understand that Mike Schmidt, at least, believed in Barry Bond's ability and did not give the scandal too much thought.

