In an August 2008 GQ interview with Nathaniel Penn, Atlanta Braves legend and HOFer Chipper Jones explained the rationale behind why former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was subjected to boos by fans at Yankee Stadium.

Jones felt Alex's controversial moves during his illustrious MLB career had overshadowed his accomplishments, making him not a true Yankee in the eyes of many fans.

So, why exactly did A-Rod receive so much hate from the Yankees' fans?

It could be that he was dishonest about his use of performance-enhancing drugs. He was eventually suspended for his role in the Biogenesis Scandal in 2014. Or, he spoke behind his former friend and Yankees star Derek Jeter's back prior to joining the Bronx Bombers. Or because of the fact that Rodriguez took legal action against the Yankees.

He often had an uncooperative attitude toward the media. Rodriguez also chose to leave the Yankees in the middle of the 2007 World Series, but then changed his mind and asked to return. His exorbitant salary and lack of success in the postseason were further reasons why fans were unhappy with him.

Referring to A-Rod's unpopular status with New York Yankees fans, Chipper Jones said that people were jealous of him:

“Even in his own ballpark, they boo him sometimes. A lot of people are very jealous of him and want him to fail. It’s because he’s not a true Yankee.”

Jones further compared Alex Rodriguez to Derek Jeter and commented that if the same situations were being faced by Jeter, people would not have made such a fuss about it.

Chipper Jones was known as the "Derek Jeter of the South"

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

Former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones came to be known as the "Derek Jeter of the South" due to his outstanding performances, leadership abilities, as well as his ability to bring a championship to the Braves — just like New York Yankees legend and HOFer Derek Jeter.

New York is situated in the northeastern USA. Since Atlanta is situated in the southeastern United States, the moniker "Derek Jeter of the South" makes sense.

