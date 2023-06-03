Sports is not as easy as it seems to be. Players have to go through a lot in their careers including fans' love and hate. Chipper Jones, the Atlanta Braves legend, experienced the hatred of New York Mets fans during his career, which he believes made him more confident as a player.

He acknowledges that being the target of fans' animosity in New York meant that he was doing his job well. The intense atmosphere created by passionate fans helped him stay focused and achieve good results.

Chipper said, "New York is always going to have a Public Enemy No. 1. They have to have somebody to yell and scream at. Sometimes it’s somebody in their own clubs. But I was definitely on that list when I played. That means I’m doing my job."

Chipper Jones is busy selling and buying houses

In March, Jones sold his multimillion-dollar estate called Painted View in Canton for $11 million. The 23,000 square-foot property featured luxurious amenities such as a home theater, gym, sauna, game room, a specially designed playroom, and a craft room in addition to lovely gardens and fountains, a heated pool, wide pastures, and a pond.

Chipper Jones with his wife and children

The listing agent Rony Ghelerter said, “The home was spacious without feeling too big or stuffy. It was a home most could envision living in, coming for dinner, and never leave.”

Following the sale, Jones purchased a farmhouse on 10 acres known as October Farm. The estate has a warm and inviting atmosphere, with a grand party barn featuring a fireplace, high ceilings, a bar, and a catering kitchen. The property offers stunning views, a Hampton-style pool, music throughout the estate, and a pickleball court.

