Chipper Jones, the legendary Atlanta Braves third baseman, found himself embroiled in controversy. He clashed with a Mets fan over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Twitter exchange, the Mets supporter expressed disappointment in Chipper's position on vaccinations. The fan suggested it hindered his admiration for the baseball icon.

Chipper swiftly fired back. He refused to be labeled a "sheep" and defended his skepticism by claiming to ask questions and think independently.

“No, I’m just not a sheep, like you. I ask questions, I wait, I don’t line people’s wallets. I think for myself, fend for myself. Difference between me and you??? I don’t hate you, for thinking differently. Enjoy ur never ending line of booster shots bro! And good luck to ur Mets,” Jones tweeted.

This wasn't the first instance where Chipper Jones has expressed controversial opinions on matters that extend beyond the realm of baseball. Most notably, he infamously propagated the unfounded conspiracy theory that the tragic Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Chipper Jones may have earned his place in the Baseball Hall of Fame through his remarkable achievements on the field. However, it is essential to remember that his expertise lies in baseball, not in scientific matters.

Chipper Jones's career highlights

Chipper Jones is an Atlanta Braves legend and one of the most accomplished switch hitters in Major League Baseball (MLB) history. He is set to return to the Braves coaching staff in 2023 as a hitting consultant.

The news, reported by The Athletic's David O'Brien, marks a continuation of Jones' involvement with the team. He had a previous role as an assistant hitting consultant during the Braves' successful World Series run in 2021.

Jones, born on April 24, 1972, spent his entire MLB career with the Atlanta Braves from 1993 to 2012. He was a key figure in the Braves' dominance during the 1990s and early 2000s. He earned numerous accolades and played a vital role in the team's 1995 World Series championship victory over the former Cleveland Indians.

Known for his exceptional batting skills, Jones boasted a career batting average of.303, along with 468 home runs and 1,623 runs batted in (RBIs). His RBI total stands as the highest for a third baseman in MLB history.

Jones holds the Braves' team record for career on-base percentage, with an impressive.402. Additionally, he ranks third on the Braves' all-time home run list.

In recognition of his outstanding career, the Braves retired Jones' number 10 on June 28, 2013, and inducted him into the team's Hall of Fame. Further cementing his legacy, Jones was inducted into the prestigious National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility on July 29, 2018.

Following his retirement as a player, Jones transitioned into broadcasting, serving as an ESPN color analyst in 2020. As a hitting consultant, Jones will undoubtedly bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Braves roster. He'll share his invaluable insights with the players as they strive for continued success on the field.

