Chipper Jones has seen his fair share of controversy. One such was when he had an affair.

The former Atlanta Braves player was married to his first wife Karen when news of his affair broke. In 1998, Jones fathered a child out of wedlock and the mother was a waitress at Hooters. The former third baseman was seeing her for eighteen months.

Karen announced the affair to the public in 1998. In a 2008 GQ interview, Chipper Jones spoke about the consequences the affair had on his career. One of them was a loss of respect from fans.

Jones recalled an incident when fans heckled him on the subject:

“Out of every six or seven jeers, there’ll be something about, ‘Hey, Chip, you want to go to Hooters after the game?’”

Jones got used to the jeers and talked more about how he handled the situation. The former Braves star spoke about how he was past it and didn't let this bother him anymore.

“I go, ‘No, no, no!’ Just to let them know that I heard them and I’m past it.”

In an attempt to save his marriage, Jones agreed not to see the child, however, the couple got a divorce in 2000.

Chipper Jones took a lot of heat when the cheating scandal broke

Chipper Jones was a star for the Atlanta Braves, and no one can find fault in the man's career. However, his personal life has been controversial.

When the scandal broke, the former Atlanta Braves third baseman faced the heat head-on. He revealed in the same interview that he felt unworthy of any praise that was tossed his way by fans.

“I wanted people to know that as a man I stood up, and I took everybody’s heat head-on.

“I’d gone through a period before all this where I would come to the park and I would see the signs - 'Chipper’s awesome,' 'Chipper for president,' blah blah blah— and I’m like, ‘If these people knew what I had done, would they feel the same way?’ I didn’t want to be a hypocrite anymore.”

Chipper Jones is married to Taylor Higgins, a former Playboy model. They married in 2015 and have two sons together.

