Atlanta Braves vs Minnesota Twins Prediction & Match Preview - April 1st | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Minnesota Twins will face off against the reigning World Series champions Atlanta Braves in Spring Training on April 1. The match will be played at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. The previous Spring Training outing between the two sides was an 8-6 affair won by the Braves March 26 at CoolToday Park in Sarasota, Florida.

The Minnesota Twins are coming off a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, while the Braves, on the other hand, are coming off a loss against the Boston Red Sox. Despite the defeat, the Braves stayed atop the Grapefruit League standings with a 6-3 record. The Twins, meanwhile, improved to 5-8.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves | Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 1, 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida

Minnesota Twins Preview

Twins newest big singing, Carlos Correa

The Minnesota Twins seem to be taking precious time with the use of Carlos Correa in the starting lineup. The big-name signing has only made eight plate appearances in Spring Training. In the previous encounter with the Pirates, he made a Spring Training high of three plate appearances with no hits recorded and a strikeout. Another marquee signing for the Minnesota Twins, Gary Sanchez, finally ended his cold spell and finished the game with a double on a two-run, two-hit, and two-RBI statline in three plate appearances.

Captain Rougie @CaptainRougie Gary Sánchez with a 2-run double to bring his spring training OPS to .422! Gary Sánchez with a 2-run double to bring his spring training OPS to .422! https://t.co/RKlUX6MDEc

"Gary Sánchez with a 2-run double to bring his spring training OPS to .422!" - @ Captain Rougie

The pitching crew of the Minnesota Twins, however, is the one that needs to step up the most. Bailey Ober is the lone Minnesota starter who has recorded a win thus far. It was reliever Taylor Rogers who got the dub against the Pirates, getting his second win of Spring Training.

Key Player to Watch - Luis Arraez

Luis Arraez looks to provide versatility to the Twins this season

The 24-year-old Venezuelan utility player is batting .368/.429/.579 and has seven hits in just eight games in Spring Training. Though his plate appearances are limited at the moment, the departure of Josh Donaldson and Gio Urshela's transition to third base might open up good spots in games for the young stud to play. It will be exciting to see how the Minnesota Twins utilize Arraez, who started in three different positions on the field last season.

Twins Ribbies @TwinsRibbies Carlos Correa has scored his first run in a #MNTwins uniform, thanks to a Luis Arraez double. Carlos Correa has scored his first run in a #MNTwins uniform, thanks to a Luis Arraez double. https://t.co/K5ClbWXmI4

"It will be a ground rule double for Luis Arraez and Correa scores." - @ Twins Ribbies

Minnesota Twins Predicted Lineup

CF Byron Buxton 2B Jorge Polanco DH Carlos Correa 3B Luis Arraez RF Max Kepler C Gary Sanchez 1B Miguel Sano SS Giovanny Urshela LF Kyle Garlick

Atlanta Braves Preview

The Braves looking to repeat in 2022

Looking to recapture the magic of 2021, the Atlanta Braves have shown in the preseason that they still mean business this year. The Braves are on their lonesome in the penthouse suite of the Grapefruit League despite the loss to the Boston Red Sox in their last appearance. With a 6-3 record, they will just need to keep doing what they've always done best in the clash against the Minnesota Twins, outgunning the opposition.

Key Player - Matt Olson

Matt Olson will be tasked to fill the void left by Freddie Freeman

With the departure of club icon Freddie Freeman, the Braves acquired Matt Olson as his replacement. The former Oakland A's resume is nothing to scoff at though. Olson is a three-time Fielding Bible Award winner, a two-time Gold Glove Awardee, and an All-Star in his own right. That speaks volumes as the Braves are known for their excellent infield defense. He will need to showcase and prove his worth in Spring Training, though. He's already being touted by some as a better fit for his team.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



(via Despite loving Freddie Freeman as a 1st baseman, Carlos Peña believes Matt Olson's age and higher ceiling makes the Braves a better team.(via @MLBNetwork Despite loving Freddie Freeman as a 1st baseman, Carlos Peña believes Matt Olson's age and higher ceiling makes the Braves a better team.(via @MLBNetwork) https://t.co/mXiiw1CksR

"We must detach ourselves emotionally...I am willing to say the [Atlanta] Braves are actually a better team now that they have Olson." - Carlos Peña @ MLBNetwork via @ FOX Sports: MLB

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

RF Eddie Rosario 2B Ozzie Albies 1B Matt Olson 3B Austin Riley LF Marcell Ozuna DH Alex Dickerson CF Adam Duvall SS Dansby Swanson C William Contreras

Twins vs Braves Match Prediction

The Twins have struggled on offense throughout the preseason. The Braves on the other hand, look as hungry as before to clinch the title for the upcoming regular season. They will rely on their pitching crew and reliable batsmen to get the job done. Our prediction: Braves, 8-3.

Where to watch Twins vs Braves

The game can be heard on WIFN 1340AM/103.7FM for Atlanta and TIBN for Minnesota. It can be watched live on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports North.

