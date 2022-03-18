Watch: Freddie Freeman arrives in style ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers' first Spring Training game of the season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready for baseball, and there are few people more excited than new first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman, who signed with the Dodgers late Wednesday night, was sporting a sharp black suit and tie with a matching first baseman's mitt as he arrived at Camelback Ranch, the team's Spring Training site.

"Freddie has arrived (via @sfitz2323)" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers made major splash signing Freeman to $162 million, six-year contract

After losing to Freeman and his Atlanta Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series, the Dodgers felt compelled to get themselves back to the World Series. Signing Freeman, who helped the Braves win a World Series, seems to be the perfect move for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team who will owe $33 million in fees for going over multiple levels of Major League Baseball's luxury tax system. If any player were worthy of incurring those fees, Freeman is that man. In 2020, Freeman dominated the National League, slugging .640 in the shortened season en route to winning his first MVP. He followed that season with a 31-homer campaign and led the Atlanta Braves to their first World Series of the century. While it appeared Freeman would be a lock to re-sign with the team that drafted him, the Braves had other ideas, acquiring Matt Olson from the Oakland A's and signing him to an eight-year contract to lead Atlanta to their next chapter.

The Atlanta Braves will turn to Matt Olson to replace Freddie Freeman

Freeman then became a heavily sought-after player, with bids coming in from teams such as the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres and even the notoriously stingy Tampa Bay Rays. However, Freeman, who owns a home in California, opted to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were one of the only teams willing to give him a sixth year on his contract, which will employ him until he is 39.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Matt Olson contract with Braves: 8-years/$168 million ($21M AAV)



Freddie Freeman contract with Dodgers: 6-years/$162 million ($27M AAV)



Olson being 27 years old, compared to Freeman at 32 years old, was clearly a huge factor for Atlanta. Matt Olson contract with Braves: 8-years/$168 million ($21M AAV)Freddie Freeman contract with Dodgers: 6-years/$162 million ($27M AAV)Olson being 27 years old, compared to Freeman at 32 years old, was clearly a huge factor for Atlanta.

"Matt Olson contract with Braves: 8-years/$168 million ($21M AAV) Freddie Freeman's contract with Dodgers: 6-years/$162 million ($27M AAV) Olson being 27 years old, compared to Freeman at 32 years old, was clearly a huge factor for Atlanta." - @ Danny Vietti

Freeman hopes to be the exception to the bad-idea, long-term first basemen contracts. Previous contracts for players like Albert Pujols, Prince Fielder, Chris Davis, Ryan Howard and National League West opponent Eric Hosmer have made teams wary of offering long-term deals to players in their mid-30's, like Freddie.

Atlanta Braves World Series Parade

However, whether it's the implementation of the Designated Hitter to the National League, or simply the overwhelming desire to win another World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers were brave enough to offer Freeman the contract he was seeking. He now enters a stacked lineup with championship aspirations in one of the biggest media cities in the world. Will he be able to live up to the hype?

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt