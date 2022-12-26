Clayton Kershaw is known as one of the best pitchers in the MLB. He has amassed love from not only fans but has also garnered acknowledgment from the greatest baseball players around.

The Dodgers had a challenging season, with them doing great in the beginning, winning 13 of their 5 games and then taking a dive and losing 14 of their next games. This could all be attributed to their ace, Clayton Kershaw, suffering from major injuries throughout the season.

As it is, some critics have raised their voices. Some even doubted Clayton's continued career. But while many were on the side of the pitcher, Kershaw's one-time rival Jake Arrieta has spoken of his admiration for the player.

“He’s pretty much in a class of his own over the last four or five seasons,” Arrieta said. “He’s going to go down as one of the best ever, and to play against (him) and with him in All-Star Games hopefully for a long time to come is special."

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and Texas Rangers four-time All-Star Cole Hamels showed their admiration for Kershaw, cementing the fact that even in a bad season, he is still respected for all his contributions to the game.

MLB @MLB Madison Bumgarner, homering off Clayton Kershaw like a BOSS. #PitchersWhoRake Madison Bumgarner, homering off Clayton Kershaw like a BOSS. #PitchersWhoRake 💪💪💪

Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw will continue on with the Dodgers for the upcoming season.

Many fans of the Dodgers were not happy with the team signing Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract for a hefty sum of 20 million. The fear many fans experienced was Kershaw's underperformance due to his numerous injuries.

By the end of the 2021 season, the fans' fears has come true. Due to his injuries this season, Clayton has performed badly. Many attributed his and Cody Bellinger's injuries to the Dodgers' failure.

While this was going on, fans and fellow players stood by Kershaw's side. The president of the baseball operation himself was adamant about Kershaw's return to the Dodgers. He has claimed that he's happy to be back and doesn't feel right playing for any team other than the Dodgers.

“I mean, just honestly, it just feels great to come back,” Kershaw said. “I just felt like this is where we needed to be. This is where we want to be. It just feels like we're not done yet, the way we ended up last year it just feels like we’ve got another run on us. So I'm excited to get back out there.”

On a more hopeful note, Clayton has already shared glimpses of how he is preparing during the offseason.

Clayton Kershaw @ClaytonKersh22 Join me and @TeamMSTRD on Wednesday, December 7th to learn how I approach the offseason, and to talk about what you can do to get ready for your next season! Sign up here: in-the-kitchen.teammstrd.com Join me and @TeamMSTRD on Wednesday, December 7th to learn how I approach the offseason, and to talk about what you can do to get ready for your next season! Sign up here: in-the-kitchen.teammstrd.com

Hopefully, Clayton can finally showcase his true capability as an ace next season. Till then, we all have to wait to see what Clayton Kershaw installs for us.

