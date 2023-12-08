When Craig Kimbrel's rented Lakeview mansion, once a prized possession of three Cubs pitchers, went up for $2,300,000

A few years ago, a Lakeview home was rented in succession by pitchers Wade Davis, Brandon Morrow and Craig Kimbrel, back when they played for the Chicago Cubs. The beautiful home, situated about a mile from Wrigley Stadium, is reported to have cost them between $12,000 and $15,000 a month.

The property was listed for $2.6 million in 2016,. After the three pitchers left and some upgrades, the home was listed for $2.3 million in 2021. The majestic 5,000-square-foot property was sold in December 2021 and is estimated to be worth its original listing of $2.6 million today.

Wade Davis lived there during his year in Chicago in 2017, Brandon Morrow in 2018 and Craig Kimbrel from 2019-2021. Here are some photos from the 2021 listing of the 5-bed, 4.5-bath, Chicago property that the three pitchers all once called home.

Kimbrel's rented Lakeview mansion (Image credit: Redfin real estate agent)

As you can see, the design is elegant, simplistic and wholesome, perhaps just the ticket for a Cubs pitcher after a noisy game at Wrigley Field. The property also has unobstructed views of Chicago's skyline via its 700-square-foot fourth-floor terrace.

As baseball is a dynamic, ever-shifting world, none of these pitchers call the Cubs home anymore, although Kimbrel is still in the MLB and now with the Baltimore Orioles. Kimbrel recently signed a one-year, $13 million deal with Baltimore that includes an option for 2025.

As for Wade Davis and Brandon Morrow, they have both retired from the MLB.

Craig Kimbrel's career earnings and net worth

While this property was pricey to rent, it certainly was affordable for Craig Kimbrel. During his time with the Cubs, Kimbrel earned $26.3 million (via Spotrac).

Kimbrel has played for the Atlanta Braves (2010–2014), San Diego Padres (2015), Boston Red Sox (2016–2018), Chicago Cubs (2019–2021), Chicago White Sox (2021), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022) and Philadelphia Phillies (2023). He is now set for a stint with the Orioles.

In his 14-year career, Kimbrel has earned a whopping $114,275,188 (Spotrac) and is set to receive $13 million with the Orioles next season.

Idol Net Worth estimated Craig Kimbrel's net worth to be $30 million in 2023 and this is likely to continue to increase while he continues playing in the MLB.

