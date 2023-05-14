In 2017, Chipper Jones took the social media by stir when he made controversial comments about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

When a tragedy like the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting occurs, people all around the world come together to mourn the loss of innocent lives. However, some people seem to have a hard time distinguishing between fact and fiction, as was the case with former Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones.

“So the FBI comes out and confirms that Sandy Hook was a hoax! Where is the outrage? What else are we being lied about? Waco? JFK? Pfff …” - Jones tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the tweet being deleted later, it was already too late as it had already reached several people and had been shared by many too.

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz was one of the several people who called out Jones for his controversial comments.

"If you’re going to focus on character, Jones is quite lacking." - David Ortiz said in an interview.

Ortiz's comments were widely shared on social media, with many applauding him for standing up against conspiracy theories that are often spread online.

However, Jones eventually issued an apology for his tweet, saying that he realized his comments were "insensitive and inappropriate." He also apologized to those who were affected by the tragedy.

Chipper Jones' life after retirement from MLB

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 27: Chipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves stands in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Turner Field on September 27, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After retiring from Major League Baseball in 2012, Chipper Jones has stayed involved in the sport in various ways. He has worked as an analyst for Major League Baseball Network, providing his insights and opinions on the game.

Jones has also been an active participant in various charity events and golf tournaments. He has even competed in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, finishing in third place in 2016.

In addition to his involvement in sports, Jones has also pursued business ventures outside of baseball. He has opened two outdoor sporting goods stores in the Atlanta area, called Chipper Jones Outdoors, which specialize in hunting, fishing, and camping equipment.

Jones also published a memoir, "Ballplayer," in 2017. The book details his life and career in baseball, from his childhood in Florida to his retirement from the game.

Jones may have retired from baseball, but he remains a busy and active figure, pursuing various interests and spending time with his family.

"Looks like it’s time to get these boys some camo.. deer hunting, tractor driving, and lots of mud. Great start to 2023." - Chipper Jones posted on Instagram.

Poll : 0 votes