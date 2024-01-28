When Derek Jeter's foundation contributed to Michigan high school ballfields' renovations with generous $3,200,000 donation

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is not only a well-known athlete, but he has also had a profound impact on communities through his philanthropic activities.

According to the Detroit Free Press, one of Jeter's charitable foundations donated about $3.2 million to renovate a baseball and softball complex at his Michigan high school.

Turn 2 Foundation, founded by Jeter, donated for the renovation as announced by the Kalamazoo Public Schools in Jul. 2019.

The renovation includes new fields, incorporating synthetic turf, new seats and a dugout, and, as per plans, the renovation will be done by 2021.

"This will inspire local youth to work hard to achieve their full potential and accomplish their goals," Jeter said in a statement.

Interestingly, Jeter graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1992. Moreover, in his honor, the school renamed the complex Derek Jeter Field in 2012.

Derek Jeter's philanthropic initiatives

Being a big name comes with responsibility towards society, and Derek Jeter has certainly done his best and will continue to do so to give back to the community.

The former CEO of Miami Marlins established the Turn 2 Foundation in 1996. The organization aims to help teenagers avoid drug and alcohol addiction, and to honor those who do well in academic activities.

Sienna College honored him with a doctorate for the establishment of the foundation in 2012. Jeter has been serving as an ambassador for Weplay since 2009.

WePlay is a website designed to motivate children to get into sports. Jeter and Japanese baseball player Hideki Matsui participated in a charity game in the Tokyo Dome to raise funds for survivors of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

In 2018, for those who were forced to relocate due to Hurricane Irma, Jeter donated household items and furniture to the families.

During his playing career, in 2009, Jeter was honored with the Roberto Clemente Award, which is awarded to those who "best exemplify the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."

Derek Jeter was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

