New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Davis, a supermodel, once revealed that she turned down many modeling gigs to experience the last few games of Jeter's career.

"I canceled jobs left and right just to be present at those remaining games. And I still didn’t feel totally in my element. Even during those last few months, I felt like I was still learning to identify the Derek Jeter everyone was saying goodbye to as the same Derek that I knew," Hannah told the Players' Tribune in 2013.

Hannah also revealed how she maintained their privacy as a well-known model while Jeter was a beloved Yankees star.

"When Derek Jeter walks into a room … the whole room takes notice. Paparazzi followed us at times. People interrupted us during meals. The only way to maintain some sort of privacy — to be together, just the two of us — was to stay in. It’s funny: You don’t see many photos from the early part of our relationship … and that’s why. We rarely went anywhere."

Hannah featured in the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2015.

"Hannah Davis Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015" - Swimsuit Models

Jeter made his last MLB appearance in 2014. Jeter and Hannah had been dating since 2012 and got engaged in 2015. The two married the following year. The couple have three daughters.

Derek Jeter is a beloved MLB player

There are millions of Derek Jeter admirers. He has five World Series victories and seven World Series appearances to his credit during his time with the Yankees. In 2000, he made MLB history by becoming the first player to win both the All-Star MVP and World Series MVP awards in the same year.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Jeter played for the New York Yankees for the duration of his 20-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind his teammate Mariano Rivera), and the highest by a position player. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020.

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings Baseball legend @derekjeter says returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame “felt like home” — adding that it was even more special to bring his daughters there for the first time and “share the moment with them.” Baseball legend @derekjeter says returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame “felt like home” — adding that it was even more special to bring his daughters there for the first time and “share the moment with them.” https://t.co/5uHuaJevV8

"Baseball legend @derekjeter says returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame “felt like home” — adding that it was even more special to bring his daughters there for the first time and “share the moment with them.” - CBS Mornings

From September 2017 to February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Poll : 0 votes