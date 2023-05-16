In a December 2015 GQ interview with Longtime staffer/editor Sarah Ball, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Jeter, stressed the importance of personal space in marriage.

Back then, Derek and Hannah already confirmed their engagement.

The conversation rolled when the interviewer asked Mrs. Jeter why the Hall of Famer is concerned about the operation of The Players' Tribune when he has the opportunity to enjoy a relaxed life with his retirement funds in his plush home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apparently, Jeter's involvement in starting The Players' Tribune in October 2014 was driven by his desire to create a platform where athletes could share their stories, perspectives, and insights directly with fans, without the filter of traditional media.

Being a quick-witted woman, Hannah's response was on point.

“That girl in high school that spent every waking moment with the boyfriend and lost all her girlfriends?! That's not what life's about,” she said. “You have family and friends for a reason! You can't leave that in the dust. And your partner should agree with that and want the same things for himself.”

"Derek Jeter confirms engagement to Hannah Davis." - HuffPost

Seven months later, the pair tied the knot on 9 July 2016 at the Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California. They've since welcomed four children together: Bella Raine, Story Grey, River Rose, and Kaius Green.

Derek Jeter's The Players' Tribune was acquired by Minute Media in November 2019

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees, Game 2

From announcing his engagement to Hannah Davis to breaking the good news of expecting his first daughter, New York Yankees former shortstop Derek Jeter has resorted to The Players' Tribune for sharing his life updates with fans.

However, in November 2019, it was disclosed that The Players' Tribune would be purchased by Minute Media.

Andrew Petcash @AndrewPetcash 3) The Players’ Tribune



In 2014, Jeter created the sports media company that connects athletes and fans.



In 2019, Minute Media acquired The Players’ Tribune for $15M. 3) The Players’ TribuneIn 2014, Jeter created the sports media company that connects athletes and fans. In 2019, Minute Media acquired The Players’ Tribune for $15M. https://t.co/Mm1XiwBrUL

"In 2019, Minute Media acquired The Players’ Tribune for $15M." -Andrew Petcash

Nevertheless, Derek Jeter continues to remain engaged in the company's operations by serving as a member of Minute Media's board of directors.

Poll : 0 votes