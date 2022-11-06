Being one of the last remnants of the 2017 World Series team, Lance McCullers has now won his second championship as the Houston Astros lifted the trophy for the second time in franchise history.

In his celebratory speech following his team's World Series victory, Lance McCullers took shots at the Astros' previous postseason opponents, much to the chagrin of the majority of MLB fanbases.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Lance McCullers Jr. took a shot at every opponent the Astros faced to get the celebration started Lance McCullers Jr. took a shot at every opponent the Astros faced to get the celebration started https://t.co/GoIdGGmTyf

Here are some of the reactions from fans.

2022 NL Champs @ilovecutch @JomboyMedia When you don’t do anything on the group project but still get an A @JomboyMedia When you don’t do anything on the group project but still get an A

John Ardizzone @JohnArdizzoneYT @JomboyMedia Weird the dude that got absolutely lit up talking crazy @JomboyMedia Weird the dude that got absolutely lit up talking crazy 😭

Christian LaFleur @C_LaFleur1 @JomboyMedia Lance saying “left them in a pool of blood” is hysterical. Dude got bodied by Philly. @JomboyMedia Lance saying “left them in a pool of blood” is hysterical. Dude got bodied by Philly.

After getting destroyed by the Phillies, many fans found it disrespectful that he would take shots at other postseason teams after the Astros' victory.

Surprisingly, others defended McCullers' speech and explained that he can talk as much as he wants as at the end of the day, it was his team that ultimately ended up with the trophy.

Marcial Jr @MarcialJr87 @JomboyMedia Lol at all the Yankee fans punching the air tonight, no wonder Judge is out the door. Lance sacrificed his start to bring it home to win in front of the fans. It was all part of the plan. He took care of Seattle and the yanks didn’t he? @JomboyMedia Lol at all the Yankee fans punching the air tonight, no wonder Judge is out the door. Lance sacrificed his start to bring it home to win in front of the fans. It was all part of the plan. He took care of Seattle and the yanks didn’t he?

McCullers only started one game and made one appearance in this year's Fall Classic. The hurler made his lone start in Game 3 and was rocked by the Philadelphia Phillies for seven runs in just 4 1/3 innings pitched. McCullers also set a record for the most home runs given up by a pitcher in a World Series game with five.

Lance McCullers' 2022 season

McCullers had a late start to the season.

After a flexor tendon strain during his recovery from a forearm injury, it wasn't until August 13 that Lance McCullers made a start for the Houston Astros in 2022. The pitcher has made just eight starts this season, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.27 ERA.

McCullers hasn't had a good time this postseason, making just three starts and being lit up with a 5.87 ERA with a loss across just 15 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts.

