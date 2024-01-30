When ex-Dodger Trevor Bauer's provocatively titled '69 Days of Giving' charity campaign culminated in a whimsical $69,420.69 final donation

Trevor Bauer's name has been in and out of the headlines for a variety of reasons over the past few years. The former Los Angeles Dodgers star launched an intriguingly named charity campaign in 2018 called '69 Days of Giving.'

This stemmed from Bauer's arbitration negotiations, where he wanted $6,420,969.69 for the 2018 season. This was looked at with interest, as it could be argued to contain sexual and drug references. After some discussion, a final figure of $6.525 million was agreed.

In a video on his website, Bauer explained that he would donate $420.69 to a different charity daily for 68 days. He would take suggestions from the public as to which charities to donate to. For day 69, Bauer announced he would cap off the campaign with a $69,420.69 donation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bauer also gave $6,002.70 to Taiki Green, who was the campaign manager for the scheme. This meant that Trevor Bauer was left with the figure of $6,420,969.69 from his salary.

Speaking in the video, Bauer said:

"I'm just trying to give to charity, man. I'm fortunate enough to be in a position where I have the ability to do that. I have the means to do that. I'm in a good spot. And I can use my platform to spread stuff that I'm passionate about."

Trevor Bauer's pitch to rejoin the MLB

After being hit with allegations of sexual assault, Trevor Bauer was suspended by the MLB for 324 games for violating the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

He was released by the LA Dodgers in 2023 and played for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan, but has not pitched in the MLB since 2021.

A few weeks ago, Bauer spoke to Fox News Digital and discussed the allegations and an MLB return:

"Anyone that’s willing to sit down with me and listen: I’d like to play the second half of my career in a better way than I played the first half. I’d like to be an example that you can make mistakes, recognize them, adjust and then be better in the future. I think that’s something us as humans have to do and should be doing constantly.

"So, yeah, anyone who’s willing to listen: I want to make things right and do things better. Whether it’s MLB teams or media members or members of MLB, whoever. I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on the last two and a half years. There’s a lot of things I would like to do better, a lot of severed and damaged relationships I’d like to repair."

It will be interesting to see if Trevor Bauer does make a return to the MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.