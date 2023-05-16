In 2013, MLB suspended Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Antonio Bastardo for 50 games due to his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal. The incident brought up questions about the use of performance-enhancing drugs(PEDs) in baseball, and some players were quick to voice their opinions.

One of those players was former MLB pitcher Dan Meyer, who took to Twitter to express his frustration with Bastardo's suspension.

Dan Meyer @Dmy53 Hey Antonio Bastardo, remember when we competed for a job in 2011. Thx alot. #ahole Hey Antonio Bastardo, remember when we competed for a job in 2011. Thx alot. #ahole

"Hey Antonio Bastardo, remember when we competed for a job in 2011. Thx alot." - Dan Meyer wrote.

Meyer's comment was likely fueled by a sense of betrayal and disappointment as he had lost out on a spot on the Phillies roster to Bastardo in 2011. The fact that Bastardo had been using PEDs during that time may have only added insult to injury.

The incident serves as a reminder of the competitive nature of professional sports and the lengths that some athletes will go to gain an edge. While the use of PEDs has long been a controversial issue in baseball and other sports, the consequences of getting caught can be severe.

For Bastardo, the suspension may have tarnished his reputation and damaged his career, while for Meyer, it was a painful reminder of what could have been. Despite the setback, both players continued to pursue their careers in baseball, with Bastardo going on to play for several other teams and Meyer eventually retiring from the game.

The Bastardo-Meyer incident may have been just a blip on the radar of sports history, but it serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of taking shortcuts in pursuit of success.

Antonio Bastardo's MLB career

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day CLEARWATER, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Antonio Bastardo #58 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a photo during Spring Training Media Photo Day at Bright House Networks Field on February 24, 2010 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Antonio Bastardo's career in Major League Baseball has been filled with highs and lows. He played as a left-handed relief pitcher and spent nine seasons in the league, playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Throughout his career, Bastardo recorded a total of 406 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.72. He is perhaps best known for his suspension in 2014 for violating the MLB's drug policy, but he returned to the league and played through the 2018 season.

Despite the controversy surrounding his suspension, his career in MLB was solid and he will always be remembered as a talented pitcher.

