In a November 2015 interview with People, former Atlanta Braves star David Justice finally opened up about being publicly shamed for decades after his ex-wife, Halle Berry, narrated her harrowing abuse story about an anonymous boyfriend in 1996.

As per Berry, she was physically abused by a former boyfriend, leading to her eardrum being punctured. Although Halle didn't take names, Berry's side of the story made fans assume that the iconic Hollywood actress was zeroing in on Justice.

"For so many years, there has been this cloud upon the guys who were associated with Halle back then," Justice said. "Halle has said that she was in abusive relationships but she didn't name who the abuser was, so for many years I know a lot of people thought it was me."

The jeers went to such an extent that a flight attendant once approached Justice and said:

"Aren't you the guy who hit Halle Berry?"

David Justice and Halle Berry got married on Jan. 1, 1993, and got divorced, four years later on June 20, 1997. The split was bitter and resulted in Berry obtaining a restraining order against Justice.

Four years later, David married his second wife Rebecca Villalobos on Feb. 8, 2001. The pair share three children named David Jr., Dionisio and Raquel.

Did divorce with Halle Berry affect David Justice's MLB career?

Former Atlanta Braves star David Justice's highly-publicized divorce took a toll on his personal life, however, it didn't hamper his on-field performance.

In 1997, the Braves traded David to the Guardians. After playing in Cleveland for three years, he was acquired by the Yankees on June 28, 2000.

"Game 6 of the 2000 ALCS, down by a run in the bottom of the 7th to the Mariners. David Justice hits a clutch 3-run homerun to right to give the Yankees a 6-4 lead." - Yankees Goddess

In 2000, Justice not only won the AL MVP but also took home his second World Series ring.

