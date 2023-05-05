John Rocker, one of the most controversial figures in the MLB community once tried to pick a fight with MLB's former Commissioner.

Rocker started his career with Atlanta Braves in 1998 and was with the team until 2001. He then went jumping from team to team either because of his bad temper or his bad performance while playing and finally put his career to rest in 2005 after playing for Long Island Ducks, a Minor League team.

John Rocker made some derogatory comments in 1999 in an interview with Sports Illustrated. The pitcher insulted foreigners as well as the LGBTQ+ community. He implied that it was because of them, New York has become terrible to live in.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These remarks ended up having him suspended by Bud Selig for 28 games along with spring training of the 2000 season. However, after appealing his suspension was reduced to 14 games and he was allowed to attend spring training.

In 2006, Rocker gave an interview with Chicago Tribune where he insulted Bud Selig. In the interview, he talked about how his suspension has nothing to do with actually punishing him but a way for Selig to save face:

"It was a farce, a way for the scared little man, Bud Selig, to get people off his ass."

Mily @DayDreamThis this man was booed like he was John Rocker this man was booed like he was John Rocker https://t.co/80OemXK06q

Rocker did apologize for the unsavory comments he made in 1999 but only after the mayor and congressman of Atlanta urged him to do so.

When John Rocker defended Chicago White Sox's coach

John Rocker has made it clear what views he holds on the LGBTQ+ community again and again. From his disparaging comments in 1999 to making headlines because he used slurs in an LGBTQ+ community crowded restaurant.

Rocker is known as the problematic player of the MLB that has been a PR disaster since the beginning. In 2006, former White Sox Coach, Ozzie Guillen, called Sun-Times sports columnist, Jay Mariotti a "fag".

Rocker defended Guillen in the same interview as above by saying that people are afforded free speech:

"This is a free country. If he wants to use a lewd term, he should be able to use a lewd term. Can't you use a lewd term in America if you want?"

Baseball4Ever @Baseball4Ever31 @VladGuerrero27 Vladimir Guerrero wins it with a 3 run HR off John Rocker as the #Expos beat the #Braves Vladimir Guerrero wins it with a 3 run HR off John Rocker as the #Expos beat the #Braves ! @VladGuerrero27 https://t.co/rHdOx75bjH

It's no wonder with his mannerisms and attitude, Rocker is not a well-liked individual even today years after his retirement.

Poll : 0 votes