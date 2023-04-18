Controversial MLB pitcher John Rocker made some horrible remarks that were printed in the December 1999 issue of Sports Illustrated.

The interviewer asked Rocker if he would ever play for the New York Yankees or the New York Mets. He replied with some unsavory comments about New York and its inhabitants.

"I'd retire first. It's the most hectic, nerve-wracking city. Imagine having to take the 7 Train to the ballpark looking like you're riding through Beirut next to some kid with purple hair, next to some queer with AIDS, right next to some dude who just got out of jail for the fourth time, right next to some 20-year-old mom with four kids. It's depressing... The biggest thing I don't like about New York are the foreigners".

The former pitcher came under fire after making these comments. His own Braves teammates were not happy with his remarks. MLB legend Hank Aaron told the Chicago Syndicate how disgusted he was by what the former Brave said. Aaron even questioned how the Braves pitcher could continue playing after making such remarks.

"I am very sick and disgusted about the whole situation. I have no place in my heart for people who feel that way," Aaron told the Chicago Syndicate.

Remember how insanely openly racist you could be in the late 90's early 2000's? I feel like most people don't.

John Rocker's punishment for this was he had to say sorry.





John Rocker was suspended by MLB commissioner Bud Selvig for the 2000 season for making derogatory comments. Initially, it was for 28 games; however, it was later reduced to 14 games.

When John Rocker was reprimanded by teammates for his derogatory remarks

Back in 1999, John Rocker's disparaging remarks about New Yorkers, the LGBTQ+ community and foreigners left a lot of people furious at or disappointed in him.

Some of these people included his teammates from that time. Brian Jordan, who was with the Braves from 1999 to 2001, commented on the controversy. He told ESPN how a person like Rocker can't be respected.

"You can't respect a guy that makes comments like that publicly."

Even the former general manager of the Atlanta Braves, John Schuerholz, had to come to the team's defense. He separated the incident from the team and firmly stated to ESPN that the Braves organization didn't share Rocker's views.

"The viewpoints attributed to John Rocker in no way reflect the views of the Atlanta Braves organization," Schuerholz said. "He works for us, but in no way do the comments, attitude and feelings represent those of the Atlanta Braves."



John Rocker was with the Braves until the 2000 season before he was drafted by the Cleaveland Indians. The pitcher finally retired in the 2003 season with the Devil Rays.

