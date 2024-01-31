When former Nationals ace Max Scherzer and wife Erica's philanthropy transformed Ferebee-Hope into an educational and recreational hub

Former Washington Nationals starting ace Max Scherzer spent seven seasons with the Nationals and helped them win the 2019 World Series over the Houston Astros. He has been married to Erica May since 2013 and are parents to three daughters and one son.

The couple, during their time in Washington, engaged in various philanthropic activities. In August 2021, Washington Nationals Philanthropies started developing the fourth Legacy Field under the name of a former Nats player. The project, supported financially by Erica and Max, was carried out in the Ward 8 neighborhood of Washington Highlands.

The Ferebee-Hope site undertook redevelopment to recreate a complex that would comprise a high school, indoor recreation center and extensive outdoor spaces, including a baseball diamond, football field, basketball court, community garden and playground.

It also has a turf surface for longer durability and adjustable bases, allowing for a 60-foot, 70-foot and 90-foot base path. Spanning 66,500 square feet, the multi-use education complex's infrastructure was completed in 2022.

“Kids should have access to not only a great education but also the chance to play as many sports as possible,” Max Scherzer said during a site visit.

“Having a baseball field alongside a basketball court and football field is exactly what I would have wanted as a kid. We are proud to support a project that brings all of these opportunities together in one place.”

The Legacy Field of Max Scherzer will also include a baseball-themed art project to acknowledge, promote and celebrate African Americans' historical importance to the game of baseball.

How will Max Scherzer's Legacy Field be used?

Max Scherzer's Legacy Field will be used to bring new opportunities to the Washington Highlands neighborhood.

It will serve as home to a variety of baseball programs, including events by the National Youth Baseball Academy and an event by the Washington Nationals Philanthropies.

The event will foster invaluable educational and sports development by high-quality coaches and mentors.

“DPR is extremely grateful to the Scherzer Family and proud to partner with the Washington Nationals in bringing this new baseball field to the Ward 8 Community,” DPR Director Delano Hunter said.

“We recognize the power of partnership and know that without great partners like the Nationals and the Scherzers, we could not deliver all that our communities deserve – including excellent facilities like this baseball field.

"We are confident that this field will become a space for our emerging athletes to develop their skills and for our communities to deepen their love for baseball.” [via Nats philanthropic site].

Other Legacy Fields include Bryce Harper Field at Takoma Community Center in NW Washington, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez Field at Mason District Park in Annandale, VA and Ryan Zimmerman Field at the Randall Recreation Center.

