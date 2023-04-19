In June 2021, former New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom came under fire for suspected foreign substance use between pitches. Apparently, he was seen adjusting his belt and then seemingly wiping something off his glove.

Once the short clip went viral on Twitter, DeGrom's former teammates stepped up to defend him. MLB outfielder Kevin Pillar, who played with the Mets back then, commented in light of DeGrom's suspected foreign substance use, saying:

“I would bet my paycheck on it that he doesn’t use anything.”

"Jacob Decheats or since it's not Bauer or Cole, we don't care? Lol."

"Jacob Decheats or since it’s not Bauer or Cole, we don’t care? Lol." - DAVE

The use of illegal substances by pitchers to improve their grip on the baseball and spin rate was the most talked about issue in the 2021 MLB season. The accusations against Jacob came at a time when ball doctoring controversy was at its peak.

Eventually, on June 15, 2021, MLB declared a new rule that any baseball player using unauthorized substances on baseballs would be suspended for 10 games.

Jacob deGrom became the first player to be checked for foreign substance

Boston Red Sox v New York Mets

Two weeks after former New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was at the center of controversy for using an alleged foreign substance, he became the first player to be checked by an MLB umpire for doctoring balls.

Jacob deGrom is checked for foreign substances as he heads to the dugout in the first inning.

Jake passed inspection.



Jake passed inspection. Jacob deGrom is checked for foreign substances as he heads to the dugout in the first inning.Jake passed inspection. https://t.co/Qsk5QE1QAv

"Jacob deGrom is checked for foreign substances as he heads to the dugout in the first inning." - SNY

The investigation took place on June 22, 2021, in the top half of the first inning when the Mets and Braves were playing a doubleheader. Such a test run followed after MLB commissioner Rober Manfred announced the 10-game suspension rule.

