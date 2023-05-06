Alex Rodriguez had an extensive dating history with celebrities. One of the people included his most infamous beau, Jennifer Lopez and one lesser known one was Madison LeCroy.

The reason for that could be she was contractually obligated to not speak about their hookup. However, like any secret in the industry, it was bound to come out. And it did by one of LeCroy's costars.

Alex Rodriguez who was still in a relationship with Lopez has started seeing the Southern Charm actress. The reason for Lopez's and A-Rod's split could be attributed to Rodriguez's apparent infidelity.

Shep Rose, Madison's costar at Southern Charm, was in a 2021 interview with SiriusXM. He revealed that Madison was in a relationship with A-Rod. Rose also indirectly revealed that Rodriguez had made her sign a contract to keep the relationship secret.

"We had an episode on Capers Island," Shep explained on the Monday, March 15 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "She said on camera, there's camera's buzzing around, we're on a boat and she's like, ‘Well, I'm DMing with A-Rod, but we can't talk about that' or 'they can't air this because I signed an NDA' and that's the first I heard of it. And I was like, ‘Oh my god.' My eyes almost popped out of my head."

Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy's alleged relationship didn't really last for long. Rodriguez has repeatedly denied any relationship allegation between the two of them.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating in 2017 after meeting each other coincidentally. The couple got engaged in 2019 while on a vacation in the Bahamas. In 2021 the couple separated after rumors of Rodriguez cheating came about.

The person he allegedly cheated with was Madison LeCroy. However, LeCroy gave an interview in 2021 with PageSix. In this interview, she revealed that the relationship the two shared wasn't physical.

"He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."

However, the fact still remained that Rodriguez emotionally cheated on Jennifer Lopez with LeCroy. Lopez has since moved on and married Ben Affleck.

