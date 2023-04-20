Former Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon had an interesting take on players who cashed in on PEDs, saying that huge amounts of money could have led to their decision and that he could understand why.

In weighing the rewards against the penalties, Damon described the punishment as a "slap on the wrist for people." He said that it sent a bad message to young kids aspiring to take up the sport.

"The game today, it's a slap on the wrist for people, and it sends a bad message to kids, the families," Damon said in an interview with 810 CBS Sports. "You can't fault someone who has a chance to make $20 million, $50 million, $100 million for going against the system to get to where they are. You can't fault them.

Damon played with a handful of suspected PED users during his 18-year career. To name a few: Manny Ramirez, Jason Giambi, Miguel Tejada, Andy Pettitte, David Ortiz, Roger Clemens, Magglio Ordonez and Gary Sheffield.

Johnny Damon also shed light on the others who cheated the system and escaped while also reiterating that few would turn down the chance to make $100 million by taking the banned substances.

"There are certain guys who cheated the system, and they're still being patted on the back.," Damon said. "That's not great for our kids, especially my son. He's playing high school baseball now, and these kids are very influenced, and if you tell a kid, 'You do something, and you're going to have a chance to make $100 million,' people are going to sign up."

Damon took a subtle dig at the MLB, partly accusing it of allowing PED use.

"I don't want my son or anybody else's kid to get involved with it. But it seems like Major League Baseball is allowing it," Damon said.

Johnny Damon was a two-time MLB All-Star

Johnny Damon was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the first round (35th overall) of the 1992 MLB draft and made his MLB debut on Aug. 12, 1995.

Johnny Damon of the Tampa Bay Rays bats against the Kansas City Royals on July 23, 2011, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Damon played for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians.

He was a two-time MLB All-Star and won two World Series. Damon also led the AL in stolen bases in 2000.

