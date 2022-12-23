Back in 2019, George Springer inspired a young fan who, just like his hero, had a stuttering problem. Springer spoke to the kid for a long time, discussing the keys to overcoming his speaking challenges.

George Springer has been in the MLB for quite some time now. The man from New Britain, Connecticut, is a four-time All-Star who won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. He was named World Series MVP and received the Silver Slugger award. In 2022, he made a move to the Toronto Blue Jays for a six-year, $150 million contract.

Since an early age, Springer has had a stutter. He has spoken publicly to the media and various outlets about his problems and revealed that playing baseball helped him face the challenges that he had. He is a spokesperson for the Stuttering Association for the Young and hosts an annual bowling benefit in Houston.

"Some people have blue eyes, some have blonde hair, and some people stutter. I've never let it hold me back and with SAY, I want to help kids who stutter build the confidence they need to pursue their own dreams. You can be who you want to be and do what you want to do in life, it’s just going to take you a little bit longer to say what you want to say, and there isn’t anything wrong with that." George Springer said this when he was announced as SAY's spokesperson.

Not only as SAY's spokesperson, but in general, the 33-year-old has been very influential when it comes to inspiring young fans. In 2019, while he was still with the Houston Astros, a fan in the ballpark held up a sign that read:

"Springer, I stutter too!”

The former Astros outfielder went over to the kid, Brandon Kelly, and gave him his batting gloves after a long conversation about his issue.

George Springer met the same kid again at a Toronto Blue Jays game

A few years down the line, in 2022, Brandon Kelly made it to one of the Toronto Blue Jays' matches where he held up a similar signing. George Springer noticed him during batting practice and it was no surprise that he would reunite with his longtime buddy.

When asked what the two talked about, Springer said:

"The usual reiterating, embracing your sutter. You are what you are and that is, you are special."

Baseball has allowed Springer to overcome an issue that was holding him back, and he is now using his platform to motivate and inspire other children.

