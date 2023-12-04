When Hannah Jeter canceled jobs 'left and right' to attend Derek Jeter's final games: "My managers weren't too happy"

Weeks before the first pitch of the 2014 season, Derek Jeter announced that it would be his last season in MLB. Over the previous two decades, the Yankees shortstop had become nearly synonymous with the team.

As 2014 grew on, Yankees fans became increasingly aware that they would need to wave goodbye to the future Hall of Famer soon. Nobody was more aware of this fact than model Hannah Davis, who Jeter had been dating for the two years.

"6 years ago today, one of the most memorable at bats ever as Derek Jeter played his last game at Yankee Stadium" - BallPlayer Buzz

The 2014 season was full of action for Derek Jeter. On July 10, he became the fourth player ever to record 1,000 multi-hit games. Later that month, Jeter's 1,900th run of his career surpassed Carl Yastrzemski for seventh place on the all-time career hit list.

The final game of Derek Jeter's career came at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. In attendance were Jeter's friends, family, and of course, Hannah. Although she undoubtedly was happy to be there, Hannah later divulged the logistical challenges of amending her schedule so that she could be in attendance.

In a 2017 article in the MLB Players Tribune, Hannah spoke about the challenges of attending her boyfriend's final game. An acclaimed model at the time, Hannah had to turn down jobs, which her modelling superiors were not too pleased about.

"The next season — Derek’s last — I decided to travel to some of the games," Hannah said. "My managers, at times, were not too happy with me; I canceled jobs left and right just to be present at those remaining games."

Derek Jeter married Hannah in 2016, became part owner of the Miami Marlins in 2017, and by 2023, had four children. His youngest son, Kaius, was the only member of the current Jeter family absent from their father's Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2021.

Derek Jeter has plenty of time for his wife and kids now

Although Derek and Hannah were only together for the final two seasons of his 20 years playing for the New York Yankees, it is likely that they have a lot more time together now. The life of a pro baseball player and top model can often be at odds. At least now, the pair have the full-time occupation of being parents to attend to together.

