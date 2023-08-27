Hannah Jeter once conceded that it was an incredible honor to have been featured in five straight Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers and went on to admit that it was her "dream job" ever since she was a little kid.

Talking to People NOW in 2017, Hannah initially maintained that she was shocked on being called every year, while eventually confessing that she felt incredibly lucky:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh, absolutely, every year! I mean, I call my agents months before they book, and I go, do you think they're going to bring me back, are you sure?"

Hannah went as far as to describe it as the pinnacle of her career!

"It's such an honor, it's been a job that I dreamt of since I was a little girl, and it's been also the pinnacle of my career. So every year they ask me back, I feel so lucky!"

She was also quizzed about what her reaction was to Kate Upton being selected as the cover model that year. The model went on to describe Upton as an "iconic Sports Illustrated model" and made a special mention of her gorgeous photographs in the sequins.

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter have been married for seven years

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter tied the knot on July 9, 2016, in Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California, and have been married for seven years as of August 2023. The pair began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2015.

The Jeters currently reside in Miami, Florida, and have four children together, daughters Bella Raine Jeter, Story Grey Jeter (born January 17, 2019), River Rose Jeter (born December 1, 2021), and son Kaius Green Jeter (born May 5, 2023).

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream" - Derek Jeter, Instagram.

The couple mainly decides to keep the majority of the details of the family private.