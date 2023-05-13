Jason Giambi, Oakland Athletics' former third baseman, seems to have some opinion on the cheating that occurred in 2017. Considering there is no one in the MLB community who doesn't have some opinion on the Astros cheating scandal of 2017. Giambi too has some strong opinions on it.

In 2017 and starting of the 2018 season, the Astros used cameras to steal the signs of the catcher to the pitcher of opposing teams. The truth came out in 2020 after a year of investigation by the MLB. The Athletics also released an article in 2019 that had the testimony of Mike Fiers, former Astros pitcher that prompted the investigation.

Giambi who is five times All-Star was taking steroids from 2001 to 2003. His name had come up in an investigation in the BALCO scandal that listed the players who had taken steroids. Giambi was taking anabolic steroids at the time as he said in front of the Grand Jury in 2003.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With his own reputation taking a hit from his past mistakes, Jason Giambi still had a lot to say on this new scandal of MLB. In a 2020 interview with NJ.com, he revealed that the Astros scandal was as big as the PED one.

"It's no different than the PEDs," Giambi said. "There's always going to be things going in this game when you're talking about people making a lot of money and wanting to win."

Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43



.925 OPS

143 OPS+

30+ HR 5/7 years

.870 OPS in the playoffs



The guy could rake and I don’t wanna hear about it being all roids he put barrel on baseball constantly One of my favorite Yankees that doesn’t get talked about very much was Jason Giambi. Career as a Yankee:.925 OPS143 OPS+30+ HR 5/7 years.870 OPS in the playoffsThe guy could rake and I don’t wanna hear about it being all roidshe put barrel on baseball constantly One of my favorite Yankees that doesn’t get talked about very much was Jason Giambi. Career as a Yankee: .925 OPS 143 OPS+ 30+ HR 5/7 years .870 OPS in the playoffs The guy could rake and I don’t wanna hear about it being all roids 😂 he put barrel on baseball constantly https://t.co/7lE25ph5uD

The Astros was punished by the MLB, they had to forfeit the first and second draft of 2020-21 season drafts. They were also fined $5 million. Astros also fired their general manager, Jeff Lunhow, and field manager A.J. Hinch for cheating.

Jason Giambi talks about getting a second chance after opening up about PED use

In the same interview, Jason Giambi talked about how he was shunned by the MLB initially because of his past with PEDs. However, after he opened up about his PED use, \the MLB community was willing to give him a second chance.

"I sleep at night great," Jason Giambi said. "I don't have to worry about it. The biggest thing that came out of it is I created a whole new set of fans who first gave me a second chance, but also I don't know how many parents I run into that say 'Hey, thank you so much for coming forward where I can tell my children if they make a mistake to tell the truth.'

Giambi was taking PED when he was with the Yankees. He went on to play until 2014 and ended his career with Cleveland Guardians.

Poll : 0 votes