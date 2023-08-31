Mega Star Jennifer Lopez was once dating Alex Rodriguez, a very famous baseball shortstop and third baseman, businessman and philanthropist. After four years of dating, the Hollywood pair called it quits in 2021, and they have both since found new partners.

Lopez made her acting debut in Hustlers in 2019 as the stripper Ramona. She labored arduously to perfect her difficult pole dancing routine, which resulted in a toned booty.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Life begins at the end of your comfort zone... This was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done physically. But it was all worth it in the end. BTS of how I prepared for #Ramona: https://youtu.be/pRhOWrk5_NM @HustlersMovie in theaters next week!!!! - JLo

Lopez discussed going to a NYC strip club with her fiancé Alex Rodriquez for research on the upcoming film "Hustlers" during an interview with Breakfast Club Power.

"Not a good reference when your fiancé's ex baseball player"

Jennifer Lopez Talks Engagement, Diddy’s Instagram Comments, Bonding With Cardi B + More - Breakfastclubpower

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

At a New York Yankees game in 2005, Jennifer and Alex immediately connected. When she shook hands with Alex on the baseball field, Jennifer was accompanied by her husband, musician Marc Anthony. Cynthia Scurtis and Alex were wed.

The couple appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair's December 2017 edition. They provided a look into their lives together and the factors that make their relationship successful in their first joint interview as a couple.

As the sun sets on 2018, from our family to yours ... #HappyNewYear everyone! 🎊🍾🎉 - arod

In 2019, while on vacation in the Bahamas, Alex popped the question to J.Lo, further solidifying their romance. He gave Lopez with a beautiful emerald-cut diamond ring worth $1 million.

Fans were startled to learn that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had called off their engagement in March of last year 2021.