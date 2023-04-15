Jim Edmonds is currently married to his fourth wife, Kortnie O'Connor. The couple got married on September 25, 2022.

His separation from his third wife Meghan King, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, was public and messy.

Edmonds was accused of cheating on Meghan with their children's nanny while she was pregnant. In an interview with US Weekly, Meghan spoke about how the cheating affected her. She also insisted that the only person she blamed for the relationship ending was Edmonds.

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage. His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King have three children together. They have a daughter named Aspen, who they had through an IVF, and twin boys named Hayes and Hart.

When Jim Edmonds said he had a lapse in judgment when he had the affair

The affair that ended the relationship between Jim Edmonds and Meghan King had the St. Louis Cardinals players apologizing for his behavior. Edmonds talked about how he had a lapse in judgment, but he insisted that the affair was not physical.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” he admitted after reports surfaced that he had an affair. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

“Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person,” he continued. “For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife. “I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.’”

Edmonds and Meghan married in 2014 and separated in 2019. The Cardinals center fielder has moved on and is now married to his new love, Kortnie.

