Jim Edmonds, the St. Louis Cardinals' former center fielder, had a messy divorce from his former wife, Meghan King. The separation ended up adversely affecting his mental health.

Edmonds married King, a reality television personality, in 2014. The two were together for six years before finally deciding to divorce in 2019. The divorce, it appears, was because the center fielder was unfaithful, according to King.

While Meghan was pregnant with their twins, Edmonds sent inappropriate images and videos to another woman. In an interview with US Weekly, he insisted that he was never with another woman.

Edmonds issued a statement to the magazine, expressing how apologetic he was towards King for the mistake he made.

"It has been one of the most emotionally exhausting sleepless five days of my life. It saddens me tremendously that my wife is hurt,” he said.

“After having a few days to digest the situation, I realize that something that occurred in a split second spiraled out of control with no way to stop it. We were both separately surprised to find out that the media had received details of our private situation without our knowledge.”

The two had a very public and messy divorce that was all over the news. Jim Edmonds married Kortnie O'Connor, his fourth wife, on September 25th, 2022, in Italy.

When the former wife of Jim Edmonds shut down rumors

that they might get back together

In 2019, the two separated after the truth about Jim Edmonds' cheating came out. There were rumors going around that the two might get back together for the sake of their twins.

If not for themselves, they might get back together for their children. However, Meghan King refuted the rumor, citing how manipulative and abusive Jim Edmonds was.

“That’s not fair to me. He is not my mouthpiece, and I believe the facade he presented is false and manipulative to the public while using and taking advantage of me.”

The reality star continued: “Divorce had been discussed as something that could be possible but I truly thought he could change and work through his demons."

"Divorce never really crossed my mind. I had to find a divorce lawyer in a matter of hours," said King. "He filed so quickly that it seems to me (and others) it had been ready to go and he just was waiting for an event to happen so he could pull the trigger.”

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King had three children together. Their first child was through an IVF procedure.

