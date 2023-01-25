During an interview with CBS sports, Johnny Damon revealed how he truly felt about the steroid era and the consequences that followed.

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays

“You can’t fault someone who has a chance to make $20 million, 50$ million, $100 million for going against the system to get to where they are" said Damon

In the interview, Damon said that he played it clean his whole career, and hasn't used any enhancing substances throughout. The former Cleveland Guardians outfielder further commented that he is probably one of the only players that can guarantee this fact.

He made it clear that he wasn't bitter towards the players who used PEDs, and that these players can't be faulted and said he understood why those players would choose the enhancers.

Johnny Damon expressed his belief that $20 million, $50 million, and $100 million are enough money to change a person's heart in regard to using steroids. That's how he understood why these players did what they did.

"You can’t fault them, but I’m as clean as they came and I got booted out of the game because I’m clean,” Damon said.

Johnny Damon went on to express his displeasure at his situation by saying that he was the only clean person in the game and felt that his being clean might have been the reason that he didn't have a longer and more decorated career.

When Johnny Damon expressed worries about kids getting influenced by the players who cheated.

Tampa Bay Rays v Kansas City Royals

When asked about his thoughts on the PED scandal, he made it clear that he didn't begrudge the players involved. But further commented on the effect it could have on the younger generation.

“I sound a little bitter, but I’m not. I have six great kids and I get to be around them every day now. But there are certain guys who cheated the system and they’re still being patted on the back" Damon said

He started by saying that he is aware that he is sounding bitter but he made it clear that he is not bitter. He then added that he has six kids and is around them regularly nowadays. And when Johnny Damon sees these kids, all he can feel is that they can get negatively influenced.

The outfielder is worried that the kids will look at the players who cheated and didn't get punished and will cause them to idolize such players and their mindset, which is something he doesn't want to see happen.

NY Yankees Throwbacks @yankeethrowback June 7, 2008

Johnny Damon goes 6-for-6 and delivers the walk off win June 7, 2008Johnny Damon goes 6-for-6 and delivers the walk off win https://t.co/MYHNc8TuQU

That’s not great for our kids.” he continued.

Damon further added that it's not good for just his kids but all the kids in America who would grow up to idolize such behavior.

He doesn't want to see such a future become reality and thinks proper punishment of such players is a must. This could lead to the children knowing what is right from wrong.

Poll : 0 votes