Kate Upton, who rose to fame as a Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit model, was a supermodel and actress of her time before she took a break for a few years.

She was named the Rookie of the Year in the 2011 issue, when she made her debut. She made her acting debut in Brett Ratner's Tower Heist the same year. Upton featured in the 2012 movie The Three Stooges the following year.

Upton, who is now married to MLB star Justin Verlander, will soon return to the big screen, as she announced her cinematic return after six years in side-splitting comedy 'Sweet Dreams' with Johnny Knoxville.

According to Deadline, the indie-comedy follows Knoxville's character, Morris, who "agrees to coach a misfit softball team of his fellow housemates in an attempt to get his life back on track," during "a mandatory stay at Sweet Dreams sober living."

Sarki's personal sober journey served as the inspiration for the movie. Upton is going to portray a sober living facility resident.

Kate Upton's SI swimsuit shoot experience

The 2013 SI shoot concept was to place models in far-flung locales across all seven continents.

Kate Upton was transported to the most inhospitable of them all, Antarctica, where she was forced to wear skimpy clothing in bitterly cold weather.

In a 2013 interview, she said:

"Well, Antarctica is a hard place to swim at."

In 2018, Kate Upton's most recent acting gig was providing voice acting for the animated stop-motion series Robot Chicken. She wed MLB player Justin Verlander on Nov. 4, 2017, before that.

On Nov. 7, 2018, Genevieve Upton Verlander, the couple's daughter, was born.

After Verlander secured a contract with the New York Mets, Upton and her family moved from Houston to New York City in the beginning of 2023.