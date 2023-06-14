The Houston Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal in Major League Baseball is the largest in the game since the steroid era. Many MLB fans, including players, showed their wrath about the scandal.

In 2020, Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber unleashed a fiery response over the Astros' tainted victory and said:

"From an outsider's standpoint, everyone else is very upset with what happened. Think about all those other teams they played. Having an unfair advantage doesn't sit well. I'd be p*ssed if it directly affected us. I'm p*ssed as just a person of the game seeing an unfair advantage going one team's way."

Schwarber played for the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals before making his MLB debut in 2015 with the Cubs. He contributed to the Cubs' victory against the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series, breaking a 108-year World Series drought.

Houston Astros' 2022 World Series win against Phillies and Kyle Schwarber

The Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022. Game 6 of the series was won by the Astros 4-1 over the visiting Phillies. Prior to giving up Kyle Schwarber's single home run in the sixth inning, which gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead for Houston, Framber Valdez had a nearly perfect performance.

"Schwarber breaks the ice.WorldSeries" - MLB

In 2022, Schwarber's first season with the Phillies, he led the National League in home runs, earning his first Silver Slugger Award and helping the team in the World Series. Schwarber is known for his strong, hard-hit homers.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

Schwarber batted .250 in six games of the 2022 World Series against Houston while collecting five hits and four RBIs. He also hit three home runs in the series, which was the most of any player.

These included a game-tying solo drive off Justin Verlander in the opening of Game 5 and a go-ahead solo homer off Framber Valdez in the top of the sixth inning of Game 6, but the Phillies would lose both contests and the series.

The Phillies played "Dancing On My Own" after each victory during their run to the 2022 World Series, and Schwarber is credited with bringing the song to the team's locker room.

